The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus on His Final Day on Set – What He Gave and What He Took

“I think I have like eight crossbows now, which is crazy,” Norman Reedus told PEOPLE magazine of what he kept from set. Norman Reedus is continuing the legacy of The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon.

Reedus told PEOPLE that he has brought home some meaningful mementoes of his character from The Walking Dead after filming wrapped in March.

“I walked out with my entire outfit. I just, I didn’t change clothes,” Reedus, 53, shares of his last day on set. “I was hugging people and crying and saying goodbye to everybody that I just ended up driving home in my outfit. So I have all of it.”

But that’s not all! Reedus revealed that he “has all the other vests — and I think, all the other crossbows. I think I have like eight crossbows now, which is crazy.”

Besides keeping a few pieces of TV history, he presented the cast and crew with special parting gifts that were uniquely crafted in the most Daryl Dixon way. “I gave everybody these wrap gifts… these little special knives I had made,” Reedus says. “It was sad and bittersweet.”

He also stated that he was the first cast member to give a speech during the final day of filming, and that nerves remained high for the seemingly fearless actor even after 12 years of production and “14 striaght months of shooting.”

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of speeches,” Reedus saiod. “They handed me the mic first and I was like, ‘Uh oh,’ because I was nervous… It was super emotional.”

He added, “I think what I’ll miss the most is the people, not just the cast, but the crew. You become very tight with the crew after that long. We’ve become really good friends and a lot of us still keep in contact.”

Even though he felt a lot of emotions on set that night, Reedus didn’t really start to think about what was happening until he left. “It was sort of surreal when it was happening. It kind of hit me when I drove home,” he recalls.

“I take a certain way to my house in Georgia through the woods, and when I got to my gate, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m never going to take that route again,'” he told PEOPLE. “The sun was coming up [it was an all night shoot] and it kind of hit me in the car. I was like, ‘Wow, that just ended.'”

Reedus was confident about the bittersweet conclusion, suggesting, “Maybe when I feel sad, I’ll just put on [Daryl’s] outfit and walk around downtown.”

Then he has a second thought: “Nah, that would get weird.”

Norman Reedus isn’t going anywhere though. He’s set to star in his own The Walking Dead spinoff that will film later this summer in Europe. Originally, the show was billed to co-star Melissa McBride who plays Carol. However, McBride dropped out of the production when she couldn’t make the move to Europe.