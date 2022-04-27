The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride Drops Out of Daryl & Carol Spinoff

Breaking News

The Walking Dead’s Melissa McBride is dropping out of the spinoff that was set to star herself and Norman Reedus who plays Daryl Dixon.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe,” AMC said in a statement. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

The spinoff was originally co-created by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and Scott Gimple, former series showrunner and the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe. Kang was to serve as showrunner on the spinoff. The series was slated to debut in 2023. That said, there is no shortage for Walking Dead spinoffs, as Isle of the Dead and Tales of The Walking Dead are coming. Fear The Walking Dead, the original spinoff, is still going on AMC. As well, Andrew Lincoln is expected to return as Rick Grimes in a series of films in the near future.

More details coming but we previously reported this last week that she may be out. You can read that article here.