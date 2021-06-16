FanFest

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Talks Having Hilarie Burton On The Show!

As we all know, the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead ended up being one of the best of the season. Heck, it ended up being one of the best episodes we’ve had in a long, long time. Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s wife knocked her role out of the park but Morgan was initially “nervous as hell” about having her on the show.

Lucille Help Me

“We shot all of her stuff in three or four days, I think. We never left the basement that we were in,” Morgan told Entertainment Weekly. “That was a joy. I couldn’t have asked for a cooler deal of working with Hilarie. I’m not going to lie, I was nervous as hell going in. I didn’t know how she would be.”

She must have done incredibly well because then he had nothing but praise for her performance. Here are more highlights from the interview with EW below!

“I don’t f— around. I go to work,” he added. “We better f—ing bring it. And it was great. That first day with her, I went home just like, ‘Thank God!’”

The season finale explored the origins of Negan and how he became the man we knew. As it turns out he wasn’t always a bat-wielding psycho. He actually started out as a semi-normal guy, though not without his faults. It was some incredible development that we saw for his character on the season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *