The Walking Dead: Is The Walking Dead on Tonight?

Fans of The Walking Dead are wondering when episode 9 of season 11 will air on television. Is The Walking Dead on tonight?

Fans of The Walking Dead are excited to hear when the next episode of the long-running series will premiere on AMC. Since October 2021, AMC’s long-running zombie drama hasn’t aired a new episode, leaving fans impatiently waiting for it to return.

The show, which began airing in August, is in its final season on AMC. The series is set to conclude later this year with the series finale on AMC. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), are all back for the remaining epsiodes (unless one of them gets killed off, of course).

When will The Walking Dead come back? Is there a new episode of The Walking Dead tonight?

Let’s find out…

Is The Walking Dead back on tonight?

No, unfortunately AMC’s The Walking Dead will not be airing a new episode tonight. The program is still on hiatus and isn’t quite ready to resume filming.

However, we do know when it will be resurrected, and you’ll be excited to learn that it’s only a couple weeks away.

When does The Walking Dead return?

The Walking Dead will return to television on February 20, 2022. The midseason premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead will air that Sunday at 9 p.m., but if you can’t wait that long, you’ll be happy to hear that it will be available to stream on AMC+ a week before its scheduled TV debut.

In fact, Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan shared a video on the show’s return and it’s pretty funny. You can watch it here.

