‘The Walking Dead’: Footage Reveals Carol May Be the BIG Character Death to End the Series

Eleven years and 11 seasons of The Walking Dead but it’s been a while since a death has shook the series.

Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is certainly feeling that in this Sunday’s new episode, “What’s Been Lost,” which has her squaring off against a bunch of walkers. In the aftermath of last week’s very much ruined Founder’s Day celebration in the Commonwealth, everyone is just trying to get out alive. Carol is stuck with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and it appears that this may be the end.

With just five more episodes left in The Walking Dead series, the fate of Carol might not be what fans were expecting, even as recently as of last April. Because that was when Melissa McBride announced she would be leaving the planned The Walking Dead spin-off series following Carol and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) because it will be shooting in Europe. A long-time resident of Georgia, the actress wasn’t ready to move from Georgia and her family.

We do know that the end of the series was changed as a result of all of the changes to the spin-offs.

Let’s hope the best for Carol this Sunday, Oct. 23, when the episode debuts on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.