‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals it Changed The Final Scene of the Whole Series

Season eleven of The Walking Dead is on its final episodes and will then head off into three different spin-offs. These spin-offs will follow a bunch of well known characters to various locations.

The large number of cast departures has led to the finale having a very different feel from the original comic, which has been disappointing for many fans.

One oddity, however, appears to have occurred: the long-anticipated final sequence of The Walking Dead has been altered, according to showrunner Angela Kang speaking to RadioTimes:

“I will say without spoiling that our intended final scene is not the final scene anymore. I won’t go into that now, so early in the process, but sometimes, even after you’ve shot things, it changes in the post-production process. It’s a living work, as we go.”

When asked whether the scene was cut completely or just altered, she replied cryptically, “It’s… I don’t even know if I should say that much! Let’s just say that things changed.” So what exactly is going on?

The most logical explanation is that this has to do with one of the three spin-offs in development for the main cast. When they wrote the original finale, it’s unlikely that all these other projects were greenlit or finalized–something would have to change to make room for them. I know Kang and Jeffrey Dean Morgan weren’t happy about AMC announcing his and Maggie’s spin-off so early because it lessens the tension of the final season. The same goes for Daryl.

I doubt this will amount to much in the end, especially compared to what AMC has coming next for The Walking Dead universe.