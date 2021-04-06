The Loki Trailer Confirms The Involvement Of These Characters

Loki dropped a brand new trailer yesterday, which I highly recommend you check out. The trailer was interesting for a whole bunch of reasons! It was funny, entertaining and had some cool easter eggs. One of them might be hinting at Black Widow making an appearance. At least, that’s what I thought at first, but the internet has convinced me otherwise. I think that maybe it could be female Loki at this point! That would certainly make a lot more sense than It being Natasha Romanoff! There’s another clip that struck out to people during the newest Loki trailer. There seems to be a reveal that confirms involvement of these characters during Loki! Have you guessed who it is yet?

Captain Marvel introduced the Skrulls into the MCU, something fans had been anticipating for a long time. The reason the Skrulls being introduces was such a big deal is because they’re involved in all kinds of Marvel events. They’ve been parts of a load of things throughout Marvel history and having them here opens up countless possibilities. Specifically, Secret Invasion is one that springs to mind. With the introduction of so many Young Avengers, fans are thinking the Secret Invasion storyline could be coming up! The rumor actually says that we’ll be getting a Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus once the first two waves of shows are over. This would be incredibly cool! The rumors even say Agent Coulson would be coming back!

For now, take all this with a grain of salt. Currently, it’s just one Skrull in one clip in the trailer. We don’t even know if they’re gonna be involved in any meaningful way. It’s still nice to see them acknowledged though.

Loki will be making its debut on Disney+ on June 11th, so buckle in and let’s get crazy!