Loki Gets A Brand New Trailer!

Loki is one of the most beloved characters in the MCU, and that was before he became good. He’s also, arguably, one of the characters that have had the most growth over the last ten years. Loki started out as a petulant child and grew into something of a hero himself. He also did all of this while never losing his distinct personality. When he died in Infinity War, fans were devastated but at least he died having redeemed himself. That wasn’t the last we saw of Loki though. During the Avengers’ time shenanigans in Endgame, they accidentally unleashed a new Loki. This is a Loki that escaped during the first Avengers film. We’ve seen a little of the show before but now Loki’s got a brand new trailer!

This new trailer gives us a better idea of what we can expect from Loki this June. If I had to compare it to anything it would be Legends of Tomorrow, though Loki will undoubtedly be better. We have no idea how this is going to fit into the larger MCU but even if it doesn’t it’s certainly going to be a fun ride. It looks as though this new group needs Loki in order to fix the timeline, which he broke when escaping with the Tesseract. The trailer also had a few interesting things that you might have caught if you paid attention.

For example… That was totally Loki sitting with Black Widow, wasn’t it? I can’t wait to see the explanation behind that, assuming it’s not a fakeout by Marvel. With the time-traveling aspect, it means that Loki could visit literally any point in time during the MCU, which means the list of potential cameos is endless. Hell, if we’re lucky maybe we’ll even see some of the Avengers.

I really enjoyed that Loki got a brand new trailer today! What did you guys think? Let us know in the comments below!