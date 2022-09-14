Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin’s New Super Suit Revealed

The CW has started production on the third season of Superman & Lois, and everything will look very different.

Jordan Elsass, who played the role of Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, left the series due to unknown reasons and has already been replaced by another actor. Fans are eager to learn what happens next in the third season of True Blood, with Richard Speight, Jr. stepping into the role.

It appears that the series will undergo a substantial transformation, with or without the recasting. Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman, will be donning a revised costume for the next season according to new set photos.

In the set photos, Superman is shown wearing a street with a costume that looks like it has darker blue hues and new emblem. The logo for the series is attached to the suit instead of being ironed on, which was a much-needed addition.

First look at Tyler Hoechlin in new suit for Superman & Lois season 3 pic.twitter.com/1MpYI5flVd — DC Daily (@DCU_CORE) September 13, 2022

Helbing told Collider that the Superman featured in crossovers is not from their Earth, but a doppelganger, and how this all fits into DC’s master plan is yet to be seen.

Helbing went on to say that not only are the Arrowverse‘s realities different now, but the entire feel of it has changed, making crossovers impossible.

“That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don’t have all of those characters anymore,” he said. “[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It’s hard to speculate other than they’re still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don’t know if we’ll have exactly the same thing — it’s hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre.”

