Superman & Lois Let Go Jordan Elsass and Recast Jonathan Kent After Not Reporting to Set 

Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning to the show for its upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). The role of Superman is being recast for Season 3. Reports say that the decision happened after Elsass did not show up in Vancouver, where the Superman & Lois films are made, on time. Elsass is exiting the series for a personal matter, Variety confirms. It is not due to a “workplace-related issue.”

Jonathan Elsass, initially described as clean-cut and modest, changed throughout two seasons of the show. He became known for being kind-hearted and having an aw-shucks attitude. Some people might have thought this attitude was dated, but he remained likeable throughout. This included the recent debut of “Bizarro-Jon”, an alternate-universe version of him that has superpowers.

“To be honest, that has been my favorite part of the whole season,” Elsass previously told Entertainment Weekly. “It was so much fun to get into that headspace.” Being into a scene can make you feel powerful. But it can also drain you if you’re not careful. I think that the Joker is similar to Jon El because they are both confident and dark. Heath is very confident in any situation and he does not care what others think.

He continued, “But Jon El is different. He is careful and he wants to be sure that he makes the right decisions. He is calm and cool, but he is still young and he is still going through these high-pressure, high-stress situations.” That was the hard part, pretending that he is still the same age as other people his age. He is still a kid, after all. I had to make it look like the world is a good place. He still doesn’t understand how the world works and people’s motives because he’s still young and naive. It was interesting to play that role because it was not just a full-out bad guy. He still has some innocence in him, and he still has some good in him. But he’s going to become a villain, for sure.”

The release date for Superman & Lois Season 3 has not been announced, but it is expected to premiere on The CW in 2023.