Superman #44 arrived on November 25 with a premise that begins on an ordinary Metropolis street. Someone Clark Kent knows has disappeared, and the trouble extends beyond one person. DC’s synopsis sends Superman into an investigation involving a secret group and a corrupted Black Lantern ring. It also names Nekron as the threat if the ring gains a hold. Those are the setup details the publisher discloses, and they leave the issue’s main question intact. How does someone with Superman’s capabilities find the truth when the clues are more important than the first confrontation?

DC lists Joshua Williamson as writer, Xermánico and Steve Lieber on pencils and inks, and Alejandro Sánchez as colorist. The publisher puts the story at 22 pages, with a $4.99 U.S. cover price and a Teen rating. The preview supplies enough to explain the mystery and how it fits into this run’s treatment of Metropolis. Readers who want to go in with everything fresh can stop at the premise. The most interesting setup detail is Clark’s investigative role, before the identity or outcome of any particular encounter becomes important.

A problem Clark has to investigate

An old friend’s disappearance gives the case a person-sized beginning. It starts with someone whose absence would register even without a superhero emergency. DC’s description broadens the situation to include others, making the investigation a question about connections. Who disappears, which details the disappearances have in common, and which leads merit attention are natural questions before a corrupted ring comes into view. For a reader who follows Clark primarily through city-spanning action, the issue’s hook is the time it spends treating a search as a consequential act in itself.

There is no shortage of stories in which Clark’s work at the Daily Planet brings him close to a headline. A mystery can make the reporting skill itself do more of the storytelling. He has the physical ability to reach places where an ordinary detective could never go. That advantage does not confer instant knowledge of why someone disappeared or which account of an event is accurate. Superman is often at his most effective when his abilities expand what he can investigate and the story still gives him something to figure out. The solicitation describes a premise built around that tension.

This approach also lets Metropolis operate as a place with neighborhoods, personal relationships and gaps in anyone’s knowledge. Superman can watch over the city while having plenty left to learn about the people who live there. A hidden group or an unnoticed pattern gains credibility when what it wants starts to explain what Clark has missed. Whether issue #44 uses a literal hidden location or simply a social setting Clark rarely sees, the publisher’s premise promises the pleasure of learning an unfamiliar part of a familiar city through a specific problem.

Why a Black Lantern ring changes the stakes

The Black Lantern connection advances the case from missing persons to a danger that can reach the investigator himself. DC’s description says the ring tries to make Superman its master and links what happens next to the possibility of Nekron’s return. A reader new to the mythology can follow that relationship with the information the solicitation provides. Superman has found an object with an intention of its own, and what it wants from him is part of the danger. In detective-story terms, a piece of evidence starts acting on the person who found it.

Longtime readers will have another frame for the same scene. The names Black Lantern and Nekron bring the history of Blackest Night into the background, with the event’s interest in death, memory and familiar faces returning in unfamiliar ways. That history can give the brief solicitation an extra charge. A reader picking up the current Superman series need only grasp that the ring introduces danger through the people and history Clark cares about. DC has kept that hook comprehensible without giving readers a list of past crossover issues to buy or borrow first.

The combination also makes the story’s scale unusually elastic. If the ominous name draws a reader toward the cosmic consequences, the disappearance gives the same reader a way to bring the problem back down to a particular person. An effective mystery usually needs that motion. The scope can expand as evidence comes into view, while the opening question continues to motivate the person asking it. The potential return of a powerful antagonist can occupy the headline while curiosity about Clark’s friend does the slower work of holding the investigation together.

What to look for on the page

The shared art credits are worth checking against the publisher’s solicitation. Xermánico and Lieber are both listed on pencils and inks, and Sánchez is credited for color. That combination should send a reader to the issue with questions about the visual construction of the mystery. An investigation needs room for people to have reactions, for meaningful objects to sit in a panel long enough to register, and for a setting to contain details that are visible before anyone explains them. The move toward a Black Lantern threat also creates opportunities for the art team to change the mood with lighting and color.

Readers can reasonably expect their own preferences to shape what stands out. A longtime collector might notice the invitation to connect with older Green Lantern stories. Someone who likes Daily Planet stories might pay more attention to the missing-persons premise. Someone following Williamson’s ongoing series might go in curious about what the mystery reveals about his version of Metropolis. Treating those as independent ways into an issue helps keep preview coverage useful. The merits of the mystery itself will come down to how well the pieces work together when read in sequence.

DC’s series listing puts #44 alongside its immediate predecessors and offers a route to look up a comic shop. Anyone seeing the solicitation through a variant cover listing should use the issue number, date and creative credits to identify the release. The Black Lantern hook supplies a recognizable piece of DC history, but the question that separates this particular issue from the rest of that history is local and immediate. Someone went missing in Superman’s city. Discovering how that happens, and what investigating the disappearance exposes about the place Clark calls home, is the reason to turn the page.

Sources

Superman (2023-) #44 — DC, On sale November 25, 2026

DC Preview: Superman #44 — AIPT, November 21, 2026

Superman (2023-) #43 — DC, Issue listing, checked November 25, 2026

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