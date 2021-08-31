Supergirl: Melissa Benoist On What Kara Learned From Her Father! What Did She Gain From Spending Time With Him?

Supergirl is back, baby! After taking a hiatus to let Superman And Lois run its course, the show returned on Tuesday, August 24 on The CW with a brand new episode. The episode, conveniently titled “Welcome Back, Kara” finally had Kara free from the Phantom Zone along with her father. Kara had a chance to spend time with her father before he departed for Argo. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melissa Benoist talked about what Kara learned from her father before he left, and the impact it will have on her.

It’s important to remember that when Kara left Krypton she was incredibly young but not as young as her cousin. Unlike Clark, she has memories of Krypton and her family so meeting with her father after so long was appropriately emotional.

After spending some time with him, and discussing how Kara could help the Earth with her powers things could look different for Kara moving forward. When asked about what Kara took from her reunion with her father, Benoist had this to say:

“Any time we’ve brought back other Kryptonians that were previously believed to be dead [laughs], it always strengthens her identity as a Kryptonian. This season, Kara’s journey is really [about] finding her identity. Is she fully Kryptonian? Is she human? How does she reconcile that with her powers? For the purposes of this season, reconnecting with her father adds some confusion too, because she’s trying to find out who she is and get in touch with her identity. Having another Kryptonian is a bit of a wrench in that.” she told EW. A follow up question was asked, in which Benoist was asked about whether or not the idea fo Kara solving some… bigger issues on the planet is something that will stick to her. Benoist replied, “Definitely. I’ve always believed our show was strongest when we did that. I think our story arc in season 4 was really dealing with stories of immigration, and I was really proud of what we did then. We do tackle a lot of those issues head-on in a more subversive way this season, but it’s a lot of exploration of power and what it means, how do you wield it well, how do you wield it for the wrongs reasons, and what happens when you do on both sides of heroes and villains. I’m really proud of the way we’ve explored that this year.”

Could we see Supergirl solve global warming? World hunger? Cancer? Who knows, but it would certainly give her a lasting legacy when he leaves the Arrowverse for good at the end of this season. At least we know what Kara learned from her father, and the time they spent together.

Catch new episodes of Supergirl on Tuesdays on The CW!