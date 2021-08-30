Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Discusses Kara’s Trauma In Regards To The Phantom Zone

Supergirl is finally back, after taking a break so that Superman And Lois could shine for a while. The first part of the season saw Kara deal with being trapped in the phantom zone, with the final episode seeing her escape. Kara is back, and we couldn’t be happier! In a recent interview, Melissa Benoist discusses Kara’s trauma in regards to the Phantom Zone.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of Supergirl. After all, Kara spent a long time trapped in the Phantom Zone as a child, as many will remember. So it’s only natural that would it trigger some emotions inside of Kara.

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly Melissa Benoist was asked about just that. She spoke with the outlet about Kara’s time in the phantom zone and how it is still affecting her even though she’s free. Not to mention how it will keep affecting her.

When asked if the experience would continue to affect her, Benoist responded, “Absolutely yes, it does. And I think that’s a testament to how great our writers’ room is. Bringing the Phantom Zone in as a story point, I thought, was very strong because it circled back to Kara’s origins of being stuck there for as long as she was as a child, so of course that carries this weight of almost trauma for her. Revisiting it, regardless of reconnecting with her father, was quite jarring. For the rest of the season, yes it will definitely come back to haunt her.”

It sounds like this is just one of many things Kara will have to overcome in the final season of Supergirl. Hopefully, she can do it gracefully before the whole thing comes to an end in just a few months. The ending is something that Benoist has admitted to being happy about, though. As fans, it gives us hope that Supergirl will nail its ending.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly on a separate occasion she was asked about the ending, to which she replied “They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series. I had one request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it.”

For now, you can catch Supergirl on Tuesdays over on The CW.