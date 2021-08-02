Supergirl: A Couple Of Characters Are Returning For The Season Finale!

The final season of Supergirl is already underway, even though it might be on hiatus right now. It’s returning in August, and a couple of characters are returning for the season finale it seems. People have spotted two former Supergirl actors on the set in their costumes.

Can you guess who is returning?

You probably have, but we’ll tell you anyway. The first character is Mon-El, portrayed by Chris Wood who is also Benoist’s husband. The second is Winn, played by Jeremy Jordan. Both have been out of the series for some time but will be returning for the end of the series.

Mon-El especially is an interesting return. The series has been setting up a different love interest for Kara but there is another theory that’s been floating around for some time. People think Kara will head to the future with Mon-El and get her happy ending.

Though, if you ask a portion of the fanbase, they would rather see Kara end up with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). These Supercorp shippers are intense in their love for the pairing, and unfortunately for them Mon-El’s return makes it less likely they’re going to get what they want.

Shipping aside, it’s pretty awesome that we’ll get to see some familiar faces in the Supergirl finale. That’s one of the best parts of a finale, isn’t it? Seeing all the characters who made the show great over the time it aired. Let’s hope Supergirl pulls off an amazing season finale.

The funniest part about Mon-El’s return though? It was initially stated they had no plans to bring Chris Wood back. It seems things have changed since that statement, though, since… y’know, he’s there.

Supergirl will return to The CW on August 24 to start airing its final batch of episodes. Now that we know a couple of characters are returning are you more excited than before? Let us know in the comments.