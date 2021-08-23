Supergirl took a break some time back, but the wait for its return is almost over. Supergirl officially returns tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The eighth episode of the season will air on The CW but ahead of that, the network has put out the Supergirl 6×10 synopsis. It looks like Nia is working on getting stronger.

Kara spent most of the first half of the season trapped in the Phantom Zone. The episode before the break ended with her return, but we didn’t see much of her. That’s why the episode on Tuesday is aptly titled “Welcome Back, Kara”. And to be honest, we’re excited to see Kara return!

The snyopsis reveals that Nia will be training with her mom. We’re still unsure as to why though. We also have no idea how any of this is going to be happening so it will be interesting figuring it out.

Here is the synopsis though, so you can check it out for yourself.

“NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.”

It’s an emotional time for Supergirl fans. Melissa Benoist recently revealed that they had wrapped filming for good with a sad goodbye post to Instagram. With the final season returning, pretty soon it will be time to say goodbye to Supergirl for good.

There have been rumors of spin-offs coming from Supergirl, but nothing has been confirmed by The CW at the time of this article being published. Until we know for sure, let us know what you thought of the Supergirl 6×10 synopsis. Are you happy Kara is back soon?

Supergirl airs on Tuesdays on The CW! If you miss it you can always check it out the following day on The CW’s website for free!