Supergirl 6X10 Photos Revealed! “Still I Rise”

Supergirl has been having a pretty exciting final season. Especially now that Supergirl is, y’know, a part of it. It certainly hasn’t hurt, anyway. Now The CW has released the Supergirl 6×10 photos for the episode titled ‘Still I Rise’. This will be the tenth episode of the season and feature various storylines.

There’s actually already an episode synopsis. The CW released it previously, and I’m going to put it just below this so you can read it for yourself. We’ll get to the pictures right after, I promise!

“NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.”

Now, here are the Supergirl 6×10 pictures as promised! Let us know what you think!