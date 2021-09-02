FanFest

Supergirl 6X10 Photos Revealed! “Still I Rise”

Supergirl has been having a pretty exciting final season. Especially now that Supergirl is, y’know, a part of it. It certainly hasn’t hurt, anyway. Now The CW has released the Supergirl 6×10 photos for the episode titled ‘Still I Rise’. This will be the tenth episode of the season and feature various storylines.

There’s actually already an episode synopsis. The CW released it previously, and I’m going to put it just below this so you can read it for yourself. We’ll get to the pictures right after, I promise!

NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.”

Now, here are the Supergirl 6×10 pictures as promised! Let us know what you think!

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610a_0072r — Pictured: Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610b_0069r — Pictured: Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0011r — Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olse — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0015r — Pictured: Peta Sergeant as Nyxly — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0022r — Pictured (L-R): Nicole Maines as Nia Nal and Kate Burton as Isabel Nal — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0032r — Pictured (L-R): Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers , and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0039r — Pictured (L-R): Nicole Maines as Nia Nal and Kate Burton as Isabel Nal — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0051r — Pictured (L-R): Jhaleil Swaby as Orlando Davis, Melissa Benoist as Supergirl and Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0052r — Pictured (L-R): David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0053r — Pictured: Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0054r — Pictured (L-R): Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Chyler Leigh as Sentinal and David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0063r — Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Supergirl — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0068r — Pictured (L-R): Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Sentinal, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and David Harewood as J’onn J’onzz — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: SPG610fg_0069r — Pictured (L-R): Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen and Chyler Leigh as Sentinal — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Supergirl — “Still I Rise” — Image Number: XXX — Pictured (L-R): Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 and Melissa Benoist as Supergirl — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

