Lucasfilm expanded the guest list for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles on November 25, adding names including Bryce Dallas Howard, Alan Tudyk and Ming-Na Wen. The update gives fans a clearer picture of the work that will be represented at the 2027 convention. Howard has directed episodes across several live-action Star Wars series. Tudyk has played K-2SO in Rogue One and Andor, and Wen has portrayed Fennec Shand in live action and animation. Their names connect several corners of the franchise through the ways people actually make the stories.

The announcement is about appearances. It leaves panel assignments, session times and other details to the event program. That distinction makes it possible to plan realistically and still consider what the group might bring to the show. Mark Newbold’s coverage for Fantha Tracks identified the November 25 update as a seven-guest addition. The lineup is a substantial development in its own right, distinct from Lucasfilm’s broader plans for the franchise’s 50th anniversary.

Star Wars’ official announcement introduces Celebration Los Angeles 2027.

A guest list that crosses several kinds of performance

Howard’s credits explain why her appearance is interesting beyond any one project. Lucasfilm points to her work on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew, as well as two episodes of Ahsoka’s new season. It also names her voice performance as Yaddle in Tales of the Empire. Those roles put her in the position of having made decisions from behind the camera and having supplied a performance inside a production. There are different things to learn from each perspective.

An episodic director joins a series that is already making choices about its characters and its visual world. In one episode the assignment may be to carry a relationship forward. In another it may be to introduce a place or stage movement that will continue across later installments. The director has to recognize which parts of the show need consistency and where an episode has room to develop its own character. That work gives fans specific material to think about as they follow the updated Celebration roster, even before the organizer announces a panel.

Tudyk’s role offers a complementary perspective. K-2SO is recognizable through timing and delivery as much as through the shape of the droid. A performance needs to establish a rhythm that can remain apparent when the figure shares a scene with people who have more familiar expressions. Rogue One and Andor give audiences different settings in which to observe that voice and movement. A convention guest who has returned to the character can make the conversation about continuity more specific, even if the event has yet to announce how he will participate.

A character that moves from set to voice booth

Wen’s Fennec Shand credits include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch. The range makes her a good example of why a Star Wars convention can talk about more than one production method at once. A live-action scene allows a performer to carry meaning through how they enter a space, where they look and when they hold still. In animation the final movement comes through a different production process, while the actor’s voice can retain patterns that identify the character. Viewers often notice those connections without having to consider how the parts were produced.

Performance continuity is particularly visible when a viewer encounters the projects out of order. They may discover a character in one series and learn only afterward what the same person did in another setting. A voice, an attitude toward danger and a recognizable way of addressing another character can all make those appearances feel connected. Celebration’s recent guest addition supplies several examples of that phenomenon. The projects do not need to tell the same kind of story for the people making them to have something useful in common.

There is also a practical fan angle. A guest list with recognizable credits across several shows makes it easier to identify a potential day or session that would interest different people in the same group. A person drawn to a recent Disney+ series might share that interest with someone whose strongest connection is to a theatrical film. They can use the names as prompts to compare what they’d like to see. There will be time to make a more specific plan once the event publishes a schedule that says where and when to go.

How to read the lineup while the program takes shape

The official convention website remains the place to check admission, remaining passes and the distinction between a convention appearance and separately ticketed activities. Guest announcements can change as a live event approaches, and a list of confirmed appearances is only one part of the logistical picture. A group deciding whether to travel will want to check the schedule, the convention location and the terms attached to its preferred badge before relying on anyone’s list of highlights.

Lucasfilm’s anniversary announcement supplies broader context. Celebration sits within a year of projects marking half a century since the original film. The November 25 update gives the convention coverage a nearer focus. It points to people whose contributions include voice acting, episodic direction and recurring roles, and gives audiences a way to think about the production side of Star Wars alongside the anniversary it is marking. The names matter because they reflect the ways the franchise reached the present.

The organizer lists April 1–4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Four dates on a calendar tell attendees the size of the convention’s window. Individual appearances, panel times and ticket requirements can have more specific details. Check the event listing again before committing to a single day for a particular guest. A convention program can offer more ways to follow someone’s work than the announcement alone suggests, especially when a guest has credits across more than one series.

Rather than trying to estimate the final program from a changing list, readers can keep track of what each official announcement adds. This one gives new names, identifies the work for which Lucasfilm is highlighting them and confirms their connection to the Los Angeles event. A subsequent schedule will determine which conversations, signings or appearances people can build a day around. For now the roster has a clearer range, from Howard’s work across multiple sets to the performances that have helped characters such as K-2SO and Fennec Shand carry across more than one story.

Sources

Celebrity Guests Confirmed for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 – Update — StarWars.com / Lucasfilm, November 25, 2026

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027: Seven More Guests Announced — Fantha Tracks / Mark Newbold, November 25, 2026

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 — Official event site, event scheduled for April 1–4, 2027

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