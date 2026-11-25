Dan Slott’s November 25 Spider-Man issue draws on earlier chapters as Turncoat returns and Peter encounters the Scavenger.

Marvel’s Spectacular Spider-Man #6 reaches comic shops November 25 with a different assignment for Peter Parker. The new issue revisits ideas planted earlier in Dan Slott’s series while bringing the inventor known as the Tinkerer back into the story. In a November 24 preview, Comic Book Club credits Slott as writer and Stefano Caselli and Marcus To for the art. Marvel’s distributor lists the issue at $4.99. This is a new monthly chapter, even if the familiar name on the cover brings up several earlier Spider-Man series at a shop or in a search.

The advance pages give readers a clearer sense of the issue’s shape than the number alone. The Tinkerer has a place in the story, while Peter faces the Scavenger and the return of Turncoat. That is an unusual combination of ways to give a Spider-Man story momentum. A character can affect the narrative through the invention or information someone else obtains. A recurring figure can make the same event matter to somebody who remembers a previous turn. The preview puts those possibilities on the table without resolving them.

What the November 25 issue contains

The comic is 32 pages according to distributor and retail listings. Penguin Random House Comics Retail identifies the standard cover through its individual product code. Chuck’s Comic Lists places the same issue on November 25 and identifies Humberto Ramos on Cover A. Alternate covers circulate under their own identifiers, so a reader reserving the story rather than a particular cover can simply ask for the standard November issue. For a reader with a preferred cover artist, it is worth confirming the cover credit with the shop before ordering.

The previews are useful here because the series title has a long publishing history. In 2024, for instance, the similarly named Spectacular Spider-Men ran a different #6, with Greg Weisman writing and Ramos drawing that issue. The plural made room for a different idea about who was central to the series. This month’s solicitation and the November 24 preview describe a book written by Slott. The combination of creator, issue number and release date is a more reliable way to find the correct edition than sorting the search results by title.

Marvel’s solicitation describes a connection between ideas introduced earlier in the current series and the promise of stories yet to come. There is a useful difference between identifying that technique and guessing how each detail will pay off. A new reader can use the preview to see which characters are on the page before deciding whether to begin here. A reader who has kept up can return to the opening chapters and see which pieces of information seemed incidental the first time. Those are two legitimate ways to approach the same release.

Why an inventor changes the rhythm of an issue

Spider-Man’s ability to move fast is easy to represent in a panel, but speed alone rarely tells him what a device is supposed to do. Bringing the Tinkerer into an issue can put pressure on the character’s attention and curiosity, which work on a different clock. A person encountering an unfamiliar mechanism can look for which part another character is protecting, or for which object the artist has drawn more than once. Those are clues the reader can examine alongside Peter.

A workshop also makes a useful location in a series known for exterior action. In the open air, artists can make quick route changes legible against a skyline. In a crowded room, they need to teach the reader which objects are in the way and which might matter. A wide panel can establish the layout. A close panel can give an otherwise unremarkable item a second meaning. The resulting movement might take fewer feet of physical distance than a swing across Manhattan while requiring more from the person working out what they have seen.

There is a second advantage to putting a recognizable inventor alongside newer figures. The Tinkerer comes with an established function, but familiarity does not tell a reader what the Scavenger wants or what Turncoat’s reappearance will change. A writer can use that imbalance to let one part of a scene feel immediately readable while another earns its explanation. Readers who enter with years of back issues behind them still have a live question to follow. The credit to two interior artists is another reason to pay attention to how the issue organizes entrances, glances and movement across a page.

How to catch up without spoiling the payoff

Start with the Marvel material in the credited previews and stop where the sample ends. Monkeys Fighting Robots also published several pages provided by Marvel. That is enough to get a feel for the setting and for the difference between an illustrated scene and a short promotional description. It is worth saving a full plot discussion until after the issue because the solicitation explicitly presents earlier details as setup. A headline that identifies which storylines are coming together is already doing a substantial amount of explaining.

The practical catch-up choice is whether to revisit one earlier chapter or follow the series in order. Starting from #1 gives a reader the original sequence of discoveries. Reading backward from #6 gives them the advantage of knowing which corners of the story are still active. A monthly reader can do a smaller version of the same exercise by recalling what each familiar character knew in their last appearance. Changes in information often move a serial story as decisively as changes in location.

That can make the latest issue interesting even before Peter has resolved his immediate problem. It offers a chance to watch an ongoing comic bring a loose detail back into focus and to see how a villain associated with devices can change what counts as a clue. The publication information is firm. The answer to which of those clues matters most belongs to the pages arriving in shops on November 25.

The series title is also a good reminder of something the release itself illustrates. Marvel can use a familiar name and still change the specific job a book gives Peter Parker. The current chapter puts inventions and unfinished introductions in his way. Comparing that work with another Spider-Man book is most rewarding when readers give both the chance to establish their own cast and scale.

Sources

Spectacular Spider-Man #6 — Penguin Random House Comics Retail, November 25, 2026 on-sale date

Marvel Preview: The Spectacular Spider-Man #6 — Comic Book Club, November 24, 2026

Marvel Comics Exclusive Preview: Spectacular Spider-Man #6 — Monkeys Fighting Robots, November 2026

Marvel Comics Extended Forecast for November 25, 2026 — Chuck’s Comic Lists, November 23, 2026

Marvel Preview: Spectacular Spider-Men #6 — Comic Book Club, August 4, 2024

Spectacular Spider-Man #6 Preview: Waldo Finds the Tinkerer’s Lair — Bleeding Cool, November 2026

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