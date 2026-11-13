Snoopy Returns for Christmas With a Star Filled Soundtrack

Snoopy has a deadline, and it is much more personal than finishing the holiday shopping. In Snoopy Presents 12 Days of Snoopy, the famous beagle finds himself on Santa’s naughty list and has less than two weeks to change the situation. The new Peanuts special premieres globally Friday, November 13, on Apple TV, according to the streamer’s official announcement and program page.

The timing makes it a new option for families planning their first holiday viewing weekend. Apple’s program listing identifies the special as TV-G. Its November 4 announcement also names a substantial musical lineup: Jeff Morrow provides the score, while John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and Laufey contribute performances. The music is part of the announced production, rather than a soundtrack recommendation assembled separately from the show.

Apple announced the premiere and music lineup on November 4, with Animation World Network also covering the trailer. Now the wait is almost over. Friday’s arrival puts the new special alongside the Peanuts programs already available through the service, giving families a choice between revisiting a familiar favorite and trying a new story. The trailer introduces Snoopy’s predicament without requiring viewers to know the order of the other Snoopy Presents releases.

A small problem that can carry a whole story

The premise turns a familiar childhood worry into a comic mission. Snoopy wants to be counted among the good, but the published description suggests that his journey will involve discovering a meaning beyond receiving gifts. That supplies a goal young viewers can understand without explaining a complicated fantasy system. It also leaves room for the character’s confidence to collide with reality.

Snoopy works particularly well in that space. Across Peanuts, he can be completely absorbed in the importance of his own activity while the children around him see a very different situation. His imagination is expansive, but his place in the neighborhood remains wonderfully specific: a doghouse, a food dish, a familiar beagle and a small bird who keeps him company. The comedy often comes from allowing both scales to exist together.

That combination gives a holiday special several possible rhythms. A grand mission can be interrupted by an ordinary inconvenience. A confident plan can be undercut by another character’s reaction. A quiet moment can land after a visual joke without needing a major change of setting. These are longstanding features of the characters’ appeal, rather than descriptions of scenes that have not yet been reviewed here.

Music brings another way into Peanuts

Apple identifies Legend’s contribution as Get Ready, produced by Raphael Saadiq. Washington’s Trying to Get There features Bridges, and Laufey performs Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, produced by Spencer Stewart. Those credits give music fans a concrete reason to pay attention alongside the animation audience. They also show that the special combines newly written material with a familiar seasonal standard.

There is an important difference between a score and a featured song. A score can support movement, establish a mood or connect scenes through a recurring musical idea. A featured song may stop the story briefly to express something more directly. When the two work together, the result can feel like one musical environment even when several performers bring distinct styles.

Peanuts is a particularly interesting setting for that balance because music has long helped define its screen identity. The classic specials demonstrated that children’s animation could leave space for instrumental passages, relaxed timing and a feeling that did not depend on constant noise. A new production does not have to reproduce an older soundtrack to honor that approach. It can preserve room for character and silence while introducing another musical vocabulary.

For viewers, a useful question is whether a song reveals something the dialogue has not already explained. Does it change the pace? Does it let a character express a feeling in a different way? Does an instrumental idea return when a familiar situation changes? Listening for those connections can make a family viewing more rewarding without turning it into an assignment.

A new special alongside the classics

There is another reason a seasonal special can work well for these characters: the calendar supplies a clear limit. A story with twelve days remaining has an understandable measure of urgency without requiring a complicated explanation. The audience can concentrate on how Snoopy responds rather than on learning the rules of a new universe. For a character whose imagination can turn a small task into an elaborate mission, that straightforward structure leaves room for visual comedy while keeping the central goal easy to remember.

Twelve Days of Snoopy is part of Apple’s continuing Snoopy Presents collection, with production credited to Peanuts and WildBrain. The new title joins a screen world that already stretches from the classic holiday programs to newer series and specials. Families can treat it as its own story rather than the next chapter in an ongoing plot that must be followed in order.

That independence matters for a character shared across generations. An adult may associate Peanuts with a yearly television broadcast, while a child may first meet Snoopy through a recent series or a book. A short seasonal story gives both viewers the same immediate starting point. Familiarity can enrich the jokes, but it should not be a barrier to understanding the central problem.

The classics also make useful companions without becoming a contest. A Charlie Brown Christmas and a new Snoopy special can reflect different production periods, different musical collaborators and different approaches to pacing. Watching both does not require declaring one the definitive expression of the characters. It can reveal how the same neighborhood supports more than one kind of holiday story.

Planning a first viewing

The official Apple date is November 13, which is the date families should use when planning a viewing. Some third-party listings have circulated a different day; Apple’s own program page and announcement agree on Friday. A household can check the current Apple TV listing for access and local availability rather than relying on an old promotional snippet or an unofficial release calendar.

For a low-pressure evening, begin with the new special and leave the rest optional. Children may want to revisit a funny moment, listen to a song again or talk about why Snoopy’s plan changed. Those responses can be more useful than filling every available minute with another title. A holiday viewing tradition works best when there is room for the people watching it.

The appeal of this release is easy to identify: a recognizable character, an understandable problem and music that may attract viewers who do not usually follow animation announcements. Friday’s premiere will show how those pieces come together. Until then, the confirmed invitation is to spend another Christmas season with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, with giving and good intentions at the center of the new adventure.

References and reporting credit

Primary announcement Apple TV Press. Apple TV debuts festive trailer for Snoopy Presents 12 Days of Snoopy. November 4 2026.

Official program listing Apple TV Press. Snoopy Presents 12 Days of Snoopy. Current page checked November 12 2026.

Reference coverage Animation World Network. Snoopy Lands on Santas Naughty List in 12 Days of Snoopy Trailer. November 2026.

Background Apple TV Press. Theres no place like Apple TV for the holidays. September 2026.