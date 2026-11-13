Dunk the Halls Returns With Angel and a Christmas Day Disney Basketball Adventure

Disney, ESPN and the NBA are bringing Dunk the Halls back for a third Christmas Day presentation, with Angel joining the animated celebration for the first time. The November 11 announcement sets the broadcast for noon Eastern on December 25, or 11 a.m. Central, as the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs. Viewers will be able to find the alternate presentation on ESPN2, Disney Plus, Disney Channel and the ESPN App.

The real basketball game will take place at Madison Square Garden. The animated presentation will place a live recreation inside a virtual version of Magic Kingdom, using Main Street USA and other familiar imagery as its setting. Sony’s Beyond Sports visualization technology and Hawk-Eye tracking data provide the connection between the athletes on the court and their animated counterparts.

ESPN’s official release, written by Ronce Rajan, is the primary reference for the announcement. A companion ESPN feature supplies additional comments from the creative team about Angel’s arrival. The two pieces introduce both the live broadcast plan and the creative choices around its newest character. The production news gives Disney fans a holiday event to follow even if they do not ordinarily watch every NBA matchup, while basketball viewers still have a real game underneath the animated presentation.

Angel brings a new halftime centerpiece

Angel, familiar to fans of Lilo and Stitch The Series, is set to lead a halftime video dance party. ESPN describes a gathering of Disney characters and dancing gingerbread figures around a large screen on Main Street. The companion feature explains that Angel’s song and music video helped inspire the idea, with her appearance giving the production another character around whom to build visual comedy.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Stitch are also among the characters involved in this year’s presentation. New Hidden Mickeys and returning memories from earlier editions are part of the announced entertainment. Those details turn the broadcast into something more structured than a conventional game with a themed border around the image. There are planned character moments alongside the sport.

That balance is important for a mixed household. One person may want to follow each possession, while another is watching for a favorite character. The presentation needs to preserve enough continuity for the game to remain understandable while giving the surrounding world its own reasons to hold attention. Halftime is a natural place for a larger musical element because it has a defined position in the live event.

How a live game becomes an animated one

The key distinction is that the basketball outcome is not scripted by the animation team. The players create it through the real game. Tracking information allows the production to represent their movement in another visual environment. A pass, a drive or a shot has to remain recognizable even though the audience is seeing a different version of the court and athletes.

This creates a different production problem from making an ordinary cartoon. A planned animated sequence can be revised until the timing works. A live recreation has to respond to movement that has not happened yet. Its visual system must communicate the action clearly enough that a viewer can understand possession, direction and the relationship between players without pausing the game for an explanation.

There is also a creative opportunity in changing the surroundings. A conventional sports camera can only show a physical viewpoint that exists in the arena. A virtual presentation can place the game inside a setting associated with another kind of entertainment. That freedom is useful when it helps explain or enliven the action; it becomes less useful if the environment draws attention away from what the players are doing.

Familiar voices and a different way to watch

ESPN says Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will return to commentary, with Daisy Duck again serving as the animated sideline reporter. The official release also lists a traditional telecast on ABC and ESPN. That gives households a choice of presentation for the same matchup rather than forcing all viewers into a single style of coverage.

For someone learning basketball, the animated version can create an approachable starting point. A parent or older sibling can explain why possession changed or what a player is trying to do while a recognizable character provides another point of interest. The useful measure is whether the viewer becomes curious about the action, not whether every rule is mastered before the first quarter ends.

Experienced fans may enjoy comparing how the alternate version communicates space. The distance between a defender and a shooter, or the opening created by a teammate moving away, can be easier to notice when the eye is paying attention to a new visual style. That is a possible viewing approach, rather than a claim that the animation is automatically more informative than the conventional camera feed.

A holiday event with a clear start time

The project also shows why an alternate broadcast should be evaluated as a distinct creative production. Its success is not measured only by whether an animated player resembles the athlete. The entire experience has to work: commentary needs to explain a developing play, the picture needs to preserve the direction of movement, and a character joke needs to arrive without making the live action confusing. Viewers can enjoy the novelty while still expecting the fundamentals of clear sports storytelling. A playful presentation has its own standards of clarity, rhythm and attention.

Christmas television often has to work around several activities at once. A late-morning Central start makes this one easy to place on a household calendar. Families can tune in for the opening, return for halftime or follow the entire matchup. Anyone using a streaming service should check access and the current event listing in advance rather than assume that every account has identical live programming rights.

The announcement also makes clear that the Magic Kingdom setting is virtual. This is not notice of an NBA game being physically staged on Main Street or an invitation for park visitors to attend one there. That distinction helps avoid confusion when images of players and Disney landmarks circulate together in promotional material.

Dunk the Halls returns December 25 with a live competitive game underneath a deliberately playful presentation. Angel’s debut and the halftime dance party supply the new entertainment hook, while the motion-tracked action connects the celebration to what is happening at Madison Square Garden. For families with both Disney fans and basketball fans, the third edition offers a shared event with more than one way to join in.

References and reporting credit

Primary announcement Ronce Rajan for ESPN Press Room. Disney ESPN and the NBA team up for third Dunk the Halls animated NBA Christmas Day presentation. November 11 2026.

Original creative team feature ESPN Press Room. Dunk the Halls adds Angel and a Halftime Video Dance Party for its third Christmas Day game. November 11 2026.

Reference coverage Luke Manning for Laughing Place. Disney and ESPN Dunk the Halls Returns for Christmas 2026. November 11 2026.

Technology background ESPN Press Room. ESPN and Sony Beyond Sports Forge Expanded Agreement. 2025.