Shia LaBeouf Opens Up About Contemplating Suicide at Career Low Point

Shia LaBeouf recently gave an interview with a Catholic Bishop. In it, he revealed that he had thoughts of suicide a few years ago during a low point in his career and personal life. The actor is currently facing a lawsuit for sexual assault, and he said that those issues almost ended his life a few years ago. He also gave some insight into why his career has seemed to slow down in recent years.

LaBeouf talked about a time in 2021 when he felt very ashamed and realized he had hurt a lot of people. This was during an episode of Word on Fire with Bishop Robert Barron.

He said: “I had a gun on the table. I was outta here. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before-the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go.”

LaBeouf had just accepted the role of Padre Pio in Abel Ferrara’s biopic when he turned to religion for his own personal interest. He said: “I was walking out of hell. It wasn’t like I willingly came in here on a white horse, singing showtunes. I didn’t want to be an actor anymore and my life was a mess.”

LaBeouf stayed at a monestary and researched Catholicism for his role, but said that at some point while he was there “it stops being a prep for a movie and starts being something beyond all that. I know now my God was using my ego to draw me to Him.”

LaBeouf said that he felt a “deep desire to hold on” while reading the gospel, and he followed that feeling. Before that, he said that he was “never an atheist” but described himself as an agnostic who “liked to argue.” He said that his faith even became the avenue for him to reconnect with his estranged mother.

LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend singer FKA Twigs accused him of abuse in 2020. This includes giving her a sexually transmitted disease knowingly. She filed a lawsuit with these allegations and the two are due in court in April of 2023. LaBeouf has denied these allegations before, and he did so again in his interview with Barron on Thursday, calling them “depraved.”

Still, LaBeouf said that he believes Twigs did him a favor in the long run when she publicized her accusations. He said: “I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things… I wanted to justify all this and explain. Now I see that… The woman saved my life. She was, for me, a saint in my life. She saved my life.”