Blake Corum ran for 184 yards on 32 carries as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 26–13 on November 25 at SoFi Stadium. Both numbers were career highs. The most useful way to understand the performance is to separate its halves. Corum had seven carries for 23 yards before halftime. He had 102 yards on ten attempts in the fourth quarter alone. A game Green Bay could still contest after the break became one in which the Packers had difficulty getting the ball back without conceding more ground.

The score comes from the NFL and the Packers’ final recap. In a separate report focused on Corum, the Rams described how his carries were distributed across the quarters. The distribution shows how much of the night remained unresolved after his quieter start. A team can spend a half establishing which runs are available and still need good execution later to make those calls matter. Wednesday gave Los Angeles the time to get there, and Corum converted the late opportunities into more than a respectable yardage total.

Netflix’s pregame promo sets up the Thanksgiving Eve Packers–Rams matchup. Rams game highlights are linked in the sources.

What the first seven carries tell us

Twenty-three yards on seven attempts is a little over three yards a carry. As an early snapshot, it describes a runner finding some room while rarely creating an easy first down by himself. Such a start can influence what a play caller feels able to use. Runs that reliably produce a few yards can create manageable downs, and yards earned on first down affect how much of the playbook remains available on second. The early total only tells part of that story, because a rushing average by itself cannot show the down and distance or the way a defense reacted to each play.

Those early attempts help explain the importance of patience in a running game. A runner can see what the defense is doing when the first hole is small. Blockers have a chance to learn when an opponent is likely to move across their face or close space from the side. Coaches can see which calls still create a lane when Green Bay knows another run is possible. Taken together, the short gains can give an offense something to work with even before there are highlight lengths to show on a broadcast.

The scoreboard matters as much as the early average. A team chasing multiple scores can quickly find that the clock is working against repeated runs. A team in a close game has more flexibility. The Rams could keep Corum involved, and their defensive work protected the conditions that made those calls reasonable. The later 184-yard figure looks like an individual achievement on a line of statistics. The situation that allowed him to get 32 attempts was shared across the offense, the defense and the special teams.

Fifteen carries in a quarter

Corum’s third quarter was about volume. The Rams count 15 carries, 59 yards and a touchdown, with repeated attempts near the goal line before he scored. At that distance, the question is whether an offense can advance a small amount against a defense working with almost no field behind it. A runner may have to make the decision earlier than he would in open space. A play ending with no more than a yard can still decide whether the offense comes away from the drive with its intended result.

The body of work matters more than the highlight in this part of the game. Fifteen attempts in a single period depend on the offense continuing to earn downs and create situations in which it can use a run. One productive carry buys another chance. A defense defending the same kind of threat repeatedly still has to account for the possibility of a pass, the direction of the run and the location of its help. Each stop requires a fresh series of decisions and another successful finish.

Corum had scored the Rams’ first touchdown of the second half in five consecutive games, according to the team’s report. A streak like that measures when his production has arrived. It offers a reason to pay attention to the way Los Angeles returns from halftime. It also gives future opponents a recognized tendency to prepare for. Wednesday’s volume shows what the Rams could do when the game still permitted them to lean into that tendency.

The fourth quarter changed the character of the game

Corum’s ten fourth-quarter carries produced over ten yards per attempt. The value of those runs is larger than an impressive average. A late first down forces a trailing team to wait for another opportunity. A gain across multiple sets of downs can change the field position a defense inherits if the possession ends. A long run may also push a team farther from a position where a single scoring drive changes the result. In that sense, the fourth-quarter figures describe how the Rams protected their lead, as well as how Corum built his career high.

The Green Bay recap describes an offense that stalled in the second half. When possessions end without points, the trailing team has fewer chances to influence how the leader calls its next series. That helps explain why the score and the rushing split belong in the same account. Los Angeles could afford to keep using the run, and Corum gave Green Bay fewer opportunities to force a different decision. The combination made the result look more settled as the final period wore on.

For the next game, the baseline from this one is useful in two ways. It shows that Los Angeles could keep calling runs after ordinary gains early on, and it shows how quickly a small advantage can grow once the opponent must defend a larger portion of the clock. An identical rushing total would require the next game to give the Rams similar opportunities. The sequence of possessions is the more useful detail to carry forward.

Future opponents will see both the large fourth-quarter gains and the work Los Angeles did to get into that part of the game with its options open. Wednesday doesn’t establish that every opponent will let Corum see 30 carries. It does provide a detailed example of how the Rams can use him when their defense and possession work give the offense choices. The opening figure of 23 yards is easy to overlook beside 184. It is the number that makes the rest of the performance worth studying. Los Angeles committed to enough ordinary carries for the extraordinary ones to decide the ending.

Sources

Blake Corum Sets Career-High 32 Rushes for Career-High 184 Yards in Rams Win Over Packers on Thanksgiving Eve — Los Angeles Rams / Zach Edwards, November 25, 2026

Packers vs. Rams In-Game Updates | Week 12 — Green Bay Packers, November 25, 2026

Packers–Rams on Wednesday Night: What We Learned From Los Angeles’ 26–13 Win Over Green Bay — NFL.com, November 25, 2026

Rams’ Top Plays From Week 12 Win Over Green Bay Packers — Los Angeles Rams, November 25, 2026

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