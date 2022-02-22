QUIZ: Reliving the Dead: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 1 Episode 1 – How Big of Fan are You?

Who doesn’t love trivia? Especially when it’s about one of our favorite shows, The Walking Dead! We are going to take you back to the beginning. Where it all started! As The Walking Dead is headed into part two of three of its final season, it’s time to recall the beginning of one of television’s biggest shows.

Have fun! Enjoy! And let’s see if you are a Walking Dead super fan!

Start the quiz!

What is the number on Rick's police car? 134 405 143 450 Correct! Wrong! - What is the license plate number of the car that Rick and Shane are in pursuit of? MT3-X805 M3X-850T MT3-508X 805X-MT3 Correct! Wrong! - What is Rick's hospital room number? 540 450 504 405 Correct! Wrong! - What is the EXACT name of the hospital ward Rick was at? North Wing Recovery Ward South Wing Recovery Ward West Wing Recovery Ward Recovery Ward South Wing Correct! Wrong! - IN TOTAL, How many matches does Rick light? (From the time he finds them to the time he reaches outside) 4 5 2 3 Correct! Wrong! - What image is seen on the front of the helicopters that Rick sees upon leaving the hospital? Calvalry Swords Skull and Crossbones Star and Shield An American Flag Correct! Wrong! - Who is Rick's first walker kill? Baseball Bat Walker Bicycle Girl Teddy Bear Girl Leon Bassett Walker Correct! Wrong! - What is Rick's street address number? 718 817 187 871 Correct! Wrong! - What word did Morgan use to describe the "days", during his blessing, before they ate? Hard Scary Crazy Chaotic Correct! Wrong! - What is the color of the bicycle that Rick rides to get to his house? Blue Black Green Red Correct! Wrong! - What is written on the wall at the farmhouse that Rick finds? Forgive Us God! God, Please Forgive Us! Forgive Us! God Forgive Us! Correct! Wrong! - What is the first word Rick says after waking up from his coma? Shane? That... Nurse! Hello? Correct! Wrong! - What number is the 'second' hand pointing to on the clock in Rick's hospital room? 32 2 28 17 Correct! Wrong! - When Rick leaves the hospital, what floor does he exit out on? 1 2 3 Basement level Correct! Wrong! - How many helicopters are seen in this episode? 1 4 2 3 Correct! Wrong! - What is hanging outside of Rick's house? Wind Chime Tire Swing Flag Bench Swing Correct! Wrong! - Who is the first person to use the term "walker"? Shane Rick Morgan Duane Correct! Wrong! - How long did Morgan say the gas line had been down? Couple weeks Couple months Few months About a month Correct! Wrong! - Who wrote and directed episode 1 of season 1? Greg Nicotero Frank Darabont Glen Mazarra Robert Kirkman Correct! Wrong! - What is the correct order of actor's names in the opening credits? Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jon Bernthal, Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeffrey DeMunn, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Laurie Holden and Chandler Riggs. Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey DeMunn, Steven Yeun and Chandler Riggs. Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Steven Yeun. Correct! Wrong!