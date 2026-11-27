Players can collect Stantler, Alcremie and Delibird by completing seasonal missions that began November 26, with more tasks due in December.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket opened a holiday mission event on November 26, with three illustrated digital promo cards to earn by completing tasks. The Pokémon Company had outlined the multiweek format in its Dual Fusion event announcement. PokéNews reported the cards and milestones when the missions went live. Stantler comes at five completed missions, Alcremie at ten and Delibird at fifteen. The event runs into December, with new batches of tasks coming December 3 and December 10. Times can appear on the previous calendar day in U.S. listings, so players should use their own in-app timer for the cutoff.

The practical detail is that the cards are tied to completions. A pack opened along the way can have surprises, and some tasks award packs or items that help a player collect more cards. The three event promos have their own milestones. That means someone who wants all three can look for tasks they actually have time to finish, rather than assuming a particular pack needs to produce the card.

How a seasonal card becomes available

According to PokéNews, the first group of tasks covers familiar activities such as signing in on different days, making a Wonder Pick, trading and collecting cards. The individual missions have their own rewards. Completing enough of them also advances the milestone counter. A player who finishes an activity should look for the event’s overall completion total as well as its immediate prize. These are two layers of the same event, and the most useful screen to check is the one that records what the game counts as finished.

One reason to begin early is that a few tasks depend on more than one login. Starting with those lets the rest of a player’s normal routine build around them. Someone who opens packs or checks Wonder Pick regularly may complete several tasks through play they already planned to do. That is a better reason to review the available missions ahead of a session than to try to complete everything in the first few minutes. The announcement provides additional chances over multiple dates.

Stantler is the first of the three set rewards. PokéNews reports that the opening mission group contains more than the five tasks needed for that threshold. A player’s own path can depend on which tasks are convenient. Someone with a regular trading partner might choose that route early. Someone whose schedule makes daily sign-ins easier can let those count. The objective for a promo is the number of completed missions, so several kinds of activity can contribute to the same prize.

The December waves add more ways to reach fifteen

The December 3 batch includes further Wonder Pick and collection objectives, according to the launch reporting. The December 10 batch adds opening packs using pack stamina and participating in battles. Pay attention to how each task is phrased. A pack-opening task can specify how the pack needs to be opened, and the battle report describes participation requirements. Someone finishing a mission for a reward should check the event text instead of assuming every activity that looks similar counts in the same way.

Additional time also gives casual players a way to avoid an unnecessary sprint. If a task seems inconvenient, there may be a later activity that better matches the way they use the game. If Delibird is the goal, keep track of the remaining completions when another batch appears rather than spending resources for the sake of finishing one specific task. A collector who only wants Stantler has a shorter route and can stop once they have the card they came for.

The dates matter when you are comparing a social post or calendar from another region. The official preview places the opening at 11 p.m. Pacific on November 25, which is already November 26 farther east. PokéNews uses November 26 for the opening and December 26 for the end. A countdown inside the app handles that translation for the individual player and supplies the timing near the last day. It is especially helpful for an event with multiple rolling batches that can be reported on different dates depending on location.

The collection sits apart from physical holiday cards

All three rewards are digital cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket. The tabletop game has its own distribution and rules, and the availability of a holiday promo inside the app does not establish a printed release. Pocket also differs from Pokémon TCG Live. For someone helping a younger collector identify a reward, the title of the app matters as much as the name of the Pokémon. Look for the seasonal mission panel in Pocket before searching a physical product checklist.

The three pieces of art work together as an identifiable holiday group, giving a binder-minded player a reason to pursue the set even if they rarely build a deck around seasonal cards. There is another incentive beyond the milestone awards. PokéNews reports that collecting all three completes a collection mission that rewards Pack Hourglasses. That gives an extra reason to return to the event menu after collecting the last promo and check whether an individual reward has to be claimed there.

The fastest useful plan is modest. Open the event screen, identify the missions you would ordinarily do and keep an eye on the number completed. Revisit the list when a December batch opens. The five, ten and fifteen thresholds give you a way to choose how far you want to go, and the in-app timer is the right place to confirm how much time remains.

A player returning after a few weeks away may see other event menus at the same time. Open the seasonal tab before starting a task so you know which set of objectives you are working through. Then check whether the completed mission has registered. Collection events sometimes give a player several reasons to do the same ordinary action. That can be convenient, but it can also make it easy to mistake a reward from another menu for progress on the holiday counter. Checking the three thresholds directly is a more reliable way to track which promos you already have and which are still ahead. That approach works whether you are playing every day or only checking in on weekends.

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