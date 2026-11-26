Iron Thorns ex came out in Twilight Masquerade in 2024. The new reason to pull one out of a binder is Legendary Pyroduct, a Stadium from the November 6 Mega Evolution—Delta Reign expansion. In a November 25 deck feature for Pokémon.com, Natalie Millar revisited Iron Thorns ex and paired it with the two-card Stadium. The Trading Gallery also covered the pairing, tracing the idea back to a deck that won the 2024 Pokémon World Championships.

The appeal depends on what each card can switch off. With Iron Thorns ex in the Active Spot, its Initialization Ability suppresses the Abilities of Pokémon with a Rule Box in play on either side, with an exception for Future Pokémon. Legendary Pyroduct suppresses the Abilities of both players’ Evolution Pokémon while the Stadium is in play. That overlap catches some Pokémon twice, but the cards cover separate parts of the field. A Basic Pokémon without a Rule Box can keep its Ability through both effects, and a Future Evolution Pokémon can escape Initialization yet still be affected by the Stadium.

The Official Pokémon YouTube channel introduces Delta Reign, the expansion that adds Legendary Pyroduct.

Two cards, one Stadium

Legendary Pyroduct is an unusual card to shop for. You need both parts, which are numbered 94 and 95 in Delta Reign, to put the Stadium into play. That matters on the table and in a binder. Finding one piece in a pack gives you part of the illustration and part of a deck purchase. A collector who wants the full panorama can keep them side by side, and a player checking a trade needs to make sure a listing for two cards actually includes one of each.

The Pokémon Company International’s October preview credited akagi for the illustration, which places several Pokémon across the same volcanic scene. An eye for the artwork also helps prevent a practical mix-up. A binder with two copies of the same half still needs the other number, regardless of how similar two listings look on a phone. If you buy singles, asking for the set number is quicker than trying to identify the halves from cropped thumbnails.

The publisher’s preview listed Drakloak, Alakazam and Dudunsparce among the targets for the Stadium. Their Abilities can improve the quality or size of a player’s hand, so the timing matters. If a player already used a draw Ability before Pyroduct arrived, the Stadium does not take any of those cards back. If a Stadium is replaced before the draw engine needs to work again, the disruption may span a single turn. Players testing the deck should track the turns the Stadium actually denies an action, since those turns explain more than the total time the card spends in play.

Why this deck has to keep moving

An Active Iron Thorns ex is a condition the player has to maintain. Think about a turn when an opponent brings a different Pokémon into your Active Spot. Initialization is no longer doing its job from the Bench, even if the Stadium still shuts off Evolution Abilities. That gives the opponent a potential window to use the Ability of an eligible Basic with a Rule Box. On the other side of the table, a card that replaces or removes the Stadium can open an Evolution engine while Iron Thorns stays Active. When a deck can answer just one half of the strategy, deciding which one to answer may determine the turn.

There is also an opportunity cost before the Stadium comes down. Both pieces have to be available at the same time. When you draw just one half, that card occupies a slot in your hand without giving you the Stadium’s effect. Pokémon’s set preview identifies Aarune as one way to assemble the pair because the Supporter can find Stadium cards. Using it for that job spends the turn’s Supporter play, which could otherwise help you develop the board or interrupt the opponent. That trade makes the order of plays worth considering even when all the required cards are in the deck.

The cleanest test is to play one game against a deck that depends on an Evolution Ability and another against a deck that can attack with a Basic and rely on Trainers for most of its setup. In both games, take note of what the opponent was able to do after the two pieces came together. The first matchup can show what an early Stadium buys you. The second can reveal whether the remaining cards help you take Prize cards on a sensible timetable while the opponent keeps playing. An unhelpful matchup is worth including in the test because it shows the cost of dedicating slots to the strategy.

A reason to check the old binder

For a returning player, the set split is the first thing to get straight. The central Pokémon in Millar’s feature is a Twilight Masquerade card, while the Stadium that changes the deck’s options is in Delta Reign. A player opening the newest product can find the latter and still need the main Pokémon from an older set. Check the card details and the format for your local event before ordering, especially if the listing uses a picture of a different printing.

You also have a reason to revisit cards that did little in a different deck. A spare Stadium-search card may become more useful when the deck has to find two pieces together. A switching option can matter more when your main Ability depends on the Active Spot. Review those cards before buying a full deck from scratch, and test where the current version spends cards to set up. An evening of practice can tell you which missing singles actually matter.

The November feature gives older Iron Thorns cards a fresh job. It also gives collectors an example of what makes a new set change the way people look at an existing binder. A two-piece Stadium creates an unusual illustrated pair, but the demand for a working deck starts with whether the combination delivers meaningful turns and whether the player can capitalize on them. That is a more useful question to take to a trade table than whether a card you already own has suddenly become a must-buy.

Sources

Pokémon TCG: Building and Playing Iron Thorns ex with Mega Evolution—Delta Reign — Pokémon.com / Natalie Millar, November 25, 2026

Sneak a Peek at Cards from the Mega Evolution—Delta Reign Expansion — Pokémon.com, October 5, 2026

Iron Thorns ex, Twilight Masquerade 77/167 — Pokémon TCG Card Database, undated listing

Iron Thorns ex Is Back: Pokémon’s New Deck Article Pairs It With Legendary Pyroduct — The Trading Gallery / Cardbored, November 26, 2026

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