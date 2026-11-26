Japan’s Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion Aura Seeker goes on sale November 27, 2026, according to the official Japanese Pokémon Card site. Mega Lucario Z ex is the headline card. A November 26 checklist report from PokéBeach’s Water Pokémon Master identifies 32 secret rares, giving collectors another way to sort through the expansion ahead of release. FanFest previously looked at four illustration rares. The new checklist report broadens that view to the secret rares across the release. It’s a Japanese release on a specific date, and collectors in the United States should keep that distinction visible when reading listings or following the set’s reveals.

The Japanese expansion page calls the set ハドウシーカー, rendered as Aura Seeker in English-language coverage. It’s part of the MEGA line and places Mega Lucario Z ex prominently among the reveals. That extra letter matters. A listing for a previously released Mega Lucario ex can be entirely accurate and still point to a different card. A careful listing for the new standard printing should identify the Japanese set and the card number alongside the name. The place to begin checking is the publisher’s own product page and the images it supplies there.

The Pokémon Card Game’s official Japanese trailer introduces Aura Seeker.

Reading a Japanese checklist without conflating printings

A card name tells you which subject the card represents. It doesn’t necessarily specify the exact printing you are seeing. The same Pokémon can be represented by several pieces of art, different card numbers or a version that uses another finish. A collector organizing a binder by species may want them together. Someone documenting a set needs to capture what distinguishes the cards so they don’t file two different printings under the same entry. The useful details are all small. Read the number, language, set abbreviation and rarity on the physical card or a sufficiently clear listing photo.

This matters especially around a headline reveal. The images that circulate fastest are often cropped to make the Pokémon easier to see on a phone. The lost space may be precisely where a buyer needs to read the number or identify a set. A thumbnail chosen by a seller can also lead with art from a different version than the option selected in a menu. Comparing the photo against the official card listing is a better test than comparing two sellers’ captions. The fact that two listings use the same English translation tells you very little about whether the cards will match.

The 32 secret rares reported by PokéBeach present another checklist decision. For a reader coming to the set through Mega Lucario Z ex, there is no requirement to decide immediately whether to pursue every special printing across the set. Start by choosing what would make the collection feel complete. That could mean the set’s basic numbered sequence, one striking card featuring each favorite Pokémon or a specific artist’s work. Once that goal is defined, a longer list of variants becomes useful because it shows the options clearly. Without a goal, a longer list simply makes every omission feel like an unfinished task.

What November 27 does and doesn’t establish

The Japanese release date is the part the rights holder confirms. An import storefront may operate on its own timeline, with payment, order processing and physical delivery spread over different dates. A listing that promises to collect orders before November 27 and a listing that promises to deliver on November 27 are making different commitments. If a shop is unclear, the meaningful question is whether that date refers to the launch of the Japanese product or the next step in an individual order.

English-language release plans require their own confirmation. It’s tempting to treat a Japanese checklist as a draft of the next American checklist, especially when the names are familiar from games or previous expansions. The official product information here documents the Japanese set. It gives no reason to transfer the November date to an English-language set or to assume every card will arrive together outside Japan. A separate publisher announcement can confirm any eventual product name, lineup or U.S. date. Until then, the useful record is what is printed in Japanese and what has actually been revealed for this release.

The link to the video games is part of the card’s appeal. In a game, a new form can be understood through how it moves and what a player has to do to reach it. A card has to communicate that identity in the space of a name line, a picture and a text box. If you collect by character, put the old and new forms next to each other and see what the two designs emphasize. If you play, set aside the artwork for a moment and read what abilities or attacks are present on the version in front of you. A card can be visually related to an earlier one without serving the same purpose in a deck.

A well-ordered release checklist also makes the week after launch more interesting. Once listings and photographs become common, you can compare how shops describe the same printing and learn which fields are most reliable. Keep a record of which details came from the official expansion page and which came from secondary checklist reporting. If a retailer posts another translation or a different photo, that record gives you a way to review the discrepancy without assuming a new version of the card has appeared.

The official site and the November 26 report supply complementary information. The first sets the Japanese launch and identifies the featured card. The second gives a wider view of the secret-rare checklist as collectors prepare to look through the release. Together they help turn the excitement around one familiar name into a concrete collecting decision. Look for the Z, check the printed card number, and keep the language and edition attached to whatever you note. Those details will still be useful after the release date has come and gone.

The official Japanese trailer is useful even if you don’t read the language. It lets you compare the publisher’s presentation with the images that arrive later through individual listings. Save the official expansion page as well, since it remains possible to check a detail there without searching the entire secondary market again. The video and checklist serve different purposes.

Sources

Pokémon Card Game MEGA Expansion Pack Aura Seeker — Pokémon Card Game Japan, November 27, 2026 on-sale date

Aura Seeker All 32 Secret Rares Revealed, TCG Release Schedule Through Mid-2027 — Water Pokémon Master, PokéBeach, November 26, 2026

Japan’s Aura Seeker Reveals Four Pokémon Cards Worth a Closer Look — FanFest, November 2026

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