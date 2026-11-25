Follow-up: Netflix reported 11.4 million views for the animated film’s opening chart week. Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu voice the sisters at the center of the retelling.

Netflix’s animated Steps gives the fairy tale to Lilith, a stepsister whose bad decision sets the whole kingdom back. Ali Wong voices Lilith, Stephanie Hsu plays her sister Margot, and Amanda Seyfried is Cinderella. The film launched November 20. Netflix’s November 24 chart report puts it at No. 3 among English-language films worldwide, with 11.4 million views for November 16–22. The voice cast also includes Bette Midler as the Fairy Godmother, and the soundtrack features “Someone to Hold,” a new song performed by JENNIE.

The official trailer makes it easy to see what changes. Lilith obtains the Fairy Godmother’s wand and interferes with the royal ball. The village of Alouette ends up under the power of Priscilla, played by Nikki Glaser, and Lilith has to work with Cinderella. Netflix Tudum’s Brookie McIlvaine details the setup and cast. The film comes from directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, with Ripa’s credits including co-directing Raya and the Last Dragon. In their version, the most familiar night in the kingdom is where the adventure starts.

Netflix’s official Steps trailer introduces Lilith’s plan and the trouble that follows.

What the first Netflix chart tells us

The ranking covers a full week for the chart and three days of availability for Steps. Netflix calculates views from viewing hours and runtime. The total gives readers a measure of how much the film was watched in that window, without a count of individual people or a comparison with ticket sales. The release had time to register by the end of the weekend. The next report, with a full week of availability, will give the chart a better basis for judging how the film holds.

Giving Lilith a problem she has to solve

Changing the point of view can make a fairy tale feel new for a few minutes. Steps has a stronger premise because its lead takes an action that makes her own circumstances worse. Lilith can dislike living in Cinderella’s shadow, but her plan with the wand is what sends the story careening away from the shape many viewers know. A movie that starts with those familiar characters can afford to let its lead behave badly and put real work between her and a better decision.

That shifts the value of the wand. In many tellings, its biggest purpose is to get Cinderella to a particular place before a deadline. Lilith treats it as a way to control an evening in which she usually has a marginal role. When the night goes wrong, a tool that once put on a good dress and arranged transport has made a mess too big for one person to undo. There is a useful rule for a family adventure in that change. Magic can speed up consequences just as readily as it solves a problem.

Tudum’s cast guide frames Priscilla as a threat to Alouette and introduces Daniel Radcliffe as Prince Charming. Those casting choices put two different pressures on a story with familiar expectations. A prince can have a recognizable place in the story without being the sole person who matters once the kingdom is in trouble. Glaser’s antagonist, meanwhile, gains something concrete when Lilith’s actions make it easier to seize power. The audience can follow the chain from a personal grievance to a problem for everybody in town.

The relationship between Lilith and Margot offers a second way to measure that change. Hsu’s character takes part in the plan, while viewers watching through Lilith’s point of view have the chance to see the effect of her choices on somebody close to her. A sister can support an exciting idea at first and still be among the first to ask what happens tomorrow. That difference between agreement in the moment and responsibility afterward gives the comedy somewhere to go once the first jokes about the old tale have landed.

Cinderella remains an active part of the adventure. Putting her alongside Lilith means each can see how the other approaches the same practical danger. A ballroom full of people can fix somebody’s status quickly. Crossing a strange stretch of country or dealing with an unfamiliar opponent requires a different kind of trust. That is the promising part of a forced pairing in a story like this. Familiar personalities become more revealing when they are pushed into situations where their usual manners will only take them so far.

How a new audience can enter the story

The official trailer gives a sample of the visual distance between the royal setting and the journey outside it. Its bright architecture and pageantry quickly establish the kind of fairy tale children might expect, which frees the adventure to move into rougher company. The troll encounter in the studio’s materials is a particularly direct illustration. An audience that remembers coaches and glass shoes knows the old rules, and a child meeting these versions for the first time has a coherent trail from the wand to the trouble that follows.

Voice casting matters here because the distinction between the sisters has to come across in scenes that can move quickly. Wong’s Lilith gets the benefit of familiar comic impatience. Hsu has a different character to play within the same household and scheme. The promotional material also gives the Fairy Godmother a personality and shortcomings of her own. A fanciful job title within the kingdom can carry an expectation of perfect judgment, so a younger audience can catch the joke immediately when an adult with great power has a few blind spots.

JENNIE’s contribution gives the film another way to establish the importance of its emotional relationships. McIlvaine reports that “Someone to Hold” has an animated lyric video and that Justin Tranter wrote original music for the picture. The song is a separate way into the material for listeners who know the performer better than they know the film. A soundtrack release can also let a family return to one aspect of an animated feature without putting the whole thing on again. For Steps, the emphasis on connection suits a story organized around what Lilith does when she has to depend on somebody else.

The novelty of a Cinderella story has long come in part from the details people expect to compare afterward. Here, that could be a casting choice, a favorite location, or the moment one sister starts paying closer attention to another person’s reasons. A useful question for viewers after the credits is whether they would tell the same events differently from Margot’s point of view. The ball looks different to each person who walks into it. Once a film has shown that difference, children have a good tool for talking about any familiar story that used to seem as if only one person could tell it.

Netflix presents Steps as a complete animated feature, with an official trailer available separately. Anyone trying it over the holiday can go in with the basic premise and leave the rest of the reversals for the screen. The old tale supplied a rush toward midnight and a set of people whose places looked fixed. This take asks what happens when someone makes a bad choice at precisely the moment she has always wanted to be noticed.

Earlier FanFest coverage · Steps Review | Cinderella’s Stepsisters Get to Make Their Own Mistakes

Sources

Guarding Stars Secures the No. 1 Spot in This Week’s Top 10 · Ashley Lee and Caitlin Busch · Netflix Tudum · November 24, 2026

Steps Is Now Streaming: Meet Cinderella’s Not-So-Evil Stepsisters · Brookie McIlvaine · Netflix Tudum · November 20, 2026 on the canonical page

Steps · Netflix Media Center · November 20, 2026 release

Netflix Top 10 This Week · News Unc · November 24, 2026

Top 10 Things to Know About Our Weekly Top 10 · Netflix · June 20, 2023 methodology update

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