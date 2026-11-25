HBO’s November 20 programming announcement puts the first season of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on the U.S. calendar for December 25. It also offers a rare look beyond that debut by listing actors already confirmed for season two. The list includes Lenny Rush as Dobby, Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley and Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle. The casting was originally reported in September. Its inclusion in the November release gives viewers a current official reference for which performers the production has announced and a clearer idea of how the adaptation will grow in its second year.

The broadcaster still has a first season to introduce. Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout plays Ron Weasley. The three season-two roles tell a different story from that central casting announcement. Each brings a different storytelling task to the screen, and one is a new performer stepping into a part that also appears in the first season. That leaves enough verified information to talk about the adaptation’s approach without trying to infer its episode order, its visual effects or the timing of a future premiere.

HBO Max’s September 2 teaser previews the first season of the adaptation.

A returning name with a different performer

HBO’s first-season list places Gracie Cochrane in the Ginny Weasley role. Its second-season list names Bonnie Hill. That is the simplest way to describe what viewers can verify from the network’s announcement. A cast list by itself is silent about how much screen time a character receives and how a production will handle the transition. It does reveal that coverage of the adaptation needs to attach the performer’s name to the right season, especially when both lists appear in one announcement.

Ginny’s place in the wider story gives the comparison some significance. The first book introduces the Weasley household as part of Harry’s entry into the world beyond the Dursleys. The second contains a story in which the school’s threat is felt inside the same family the audience has begun to know. The role’s position in the adaptation changes with that larger shift. A few lines that establish someone’s place in a family can make a later moment carry more weight. The series can use the time it has to make the family feel like people before it asks viewers to worry about them.

The difference between a role and a performer is particularly visible with a younger ensemble. Returning audience members may first recognize a character from how they talk to relatives, the habits a script carries from one season to the next, or the way a story brings them back into a group. Clothing and hair can offer continuity, but a family dynamic has a longer memory. HBO’s confirmation that Hill plays Ginny in season two tells us who has the job. The finished episodes will show how the writers and directors connect those appearances.

Two kinds of character introduction

Rush’s casting as Dobby creates a different challenge. The role belongs to a character whose physical scale and manner of speaking are integral to the story. What draws attention in a book need not translate in precisely the same way to a screen. Performance, the framing of an encounter and the timing of another actor’s response can make an unusual arrival feel like a real interaction. The official cast list confirms Rush as the performer. It does not give a scene-by-scene explanation of the production’s practical or digital choices, and those can be left for the series itself to reveal.

Dobby also changes how a turn in Harry’s life can begin. An unexpected visitor creates a conversation that can be funny, awkward and worrying in the space of a few lines. Giving one supporting character room to shift that tone is a considerable opportunity for an episodic adaptation. A season can revisit a character’s behavior after the audience has had time to form a first impression. It can let a pause, a choice of words or an unanswered question linger between appearances. Those are possibilities inherent in the role and format. They remain possibilities until HBO shows the scenes.

Barratt’s Tom Riddle presents almost the reverse problem. The name carries a great deal of recognition for readers already familiar with the books. For someone watching Harry Potter for the first time, the character needs to register as a person in the present moment of the scene, with information arriving at a pace the story can support. It is possible to talk about that job without explaining the part’s secrets. Readers can watch how the show uses posture, voice and the reaction of other characters to shape a first encounter. New viewers can get the same benefit from watching the story unfold in order.

What the announcement leaves open

The season-two cast list also includes Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey. Each belongs to a different part of the school or family setting, from a classroom adult to a young student. Together those credits suggest why a television adaptation needs recurring points of view around its three leads. Hogwarts becomes a convincing place when viewers can start recognizing the kinds of encounters waiting in different rooms. An announced cast is a way to see some of those rooms taking shape without knowing which will hold the episode’s biggest revelations.

Francesca Gardiner writes and executive produces, and HBO identifies Mark Mylod as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes. Viewers should keep the dates attached to the right piece of information. September accounts announced key second-season casting. HBO’s November update reiterated the actors and specified a December 25 debut for the eight-episode first season. That premiere date offers a concrete viewing plan. The casting list offers an advance look at the work of building a school and a family that can continue after the audience’s first visit.

The timing also gives the first season a clear job of its own. Its opening episodes have to establish a school, a new family circle and the perspectives of three young leads. The later casting can be appreciated on its own while that story unfolds. For viewers following the adaptation well before it airs, the cast list is most useful as a record of who has been announced for each part and season, with production choices left to the episodes that will show them.

Sources

What’s New On HBO Max This December — HBO / Warner Bros. Discovery, November 20, 2026

‘Harry Potter’ TV series cast reveal: See who’s playing Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle — Los Angeles Times, Iris Kwok, September 4, 2026

Everything we know about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series so far — HarryPotter.com, Franchise guide, checked November 25, 2026

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