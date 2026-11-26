LEGO’s first sets based on HBO’s Harry Potter series put three locations from Harry’s first journey at the center of the initial lineup. Privet Drive, the Gryffindor common room and the Hogwarts Express with Platform 9¾ each get a play set. A separate BrickHeadz package depicts Harry, Draco and Hagrid. Brickset and Jedi News reported the reveal November 25. LEGO’s U.S. listings identify January 1, 2027, for the products checked, a week after HBO’s December 25 television premiere.

The toys provide a new lens on the production, even though a LEGO model compresses a much larger space into something that can fit on a play table. The product designs identify places the series has established as worth building, and some details are explicitly connected to the new adaptation. The manufacturer has already made train, house and castle sets of Harry Potter subjects in the past. These four are distinguished by their stated connection to the HBO series and by particular design choices that buyers can check against the product listings.

Harry Potter’s official Back to Hogwarts showcase introduces the LEGO collaboration at 36:39.

An ordinary house makes a useful first model

Privet Drive, set 76481, turns the Dursleys’ two-floor house into a set that separates so the rooms are accessible. LEGO identifies the living room, Dudley’s bedroom and the cupboard beneath the stairs. It also lists the family car and an acceptance letter among the elements. Those choices support several kinds of play, from setting up ordinary household activity to making the envelope the most important object in the scene. The product offers more than a façade with a recognizable address.

That specificity matters because Harry’s first home tells the audience how small his world has been. A story can communicate that through how people use space. A toy builder has to decide what can fit in miniature and which rooms still make sense if the viewer sees them side by side. A living room affords one kind of exchange. The cupboard offers very little room to move or arrange anything. The toy’s scale makes the difference plain before a builder has to know who delivers the letter or what the rest of the season will do with it.

There is a practical buying distinction as well. LEGO’s U.S. page offers a preorder and gives a January 1 ship-from date. That is useful for someone deciding when to order, while the series premiere is a separate event. Retail stock and arrival times can differ. A builder seeking the HBO version can verify the set number, especially if a retailer also stocks earlier products based on the Dursleys’ house.

What the common room puts on the table

The Gryffindor common room, set 76482, gives a group of young characters a place to gather away from the public spaces of Hogwarts. The manufacturer highlights the Fat Lady portrait, dormitory spaces, a noticeboard and a Quidditch table identified as unique to the show. The minifigures extend the scene beyond the three leads. LEGO lists Harry, Hermione and Ron alongside Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown. That creates options for imagining ordinary school life while letting builders dwell on a piece of set design that may occupy comparatively little time onscreen.

A common room earns its sense of place through its everyday use. People can enter with news, sit in different corners as their friendships change, or notice something on a wall that they passed yesterday. In a miniature version, the furniture and doors tell players where to start. The relevant question for viewers is which details the adaptation gives enough attention to become familiar. A model can encourage close inspection of a noticeboard or a table. The series can decide whether to make those objects part of a scene or simply leave them as signs of the daily life going on around the leads.

The room also illustrates why set comparisons can be more specific than counting how many times a film franchise gets another LEGO build. A product set in an interior can give a character ensemble something to do. A miniature of a castle exterior can supply scale and outline. The new common room is more instructive if it is understood in terms of what a person is meant to recognize and use. Its explicit show-specific details do that work better than the broad fact that it is another Hogwarts product.

The train and the display figures serve different purposes

Hogwarts Express & Platform 9¾, set 76487, builds the transition from the ordinary world into the school journey. Jedi News identifies cast-lineup details from the product description, including Molly Weasley and Draco Malfoy alongside the central trio. The platform and the train share the same kit, so a builder can stage an arrival as well as the departure. That matters to the narrative because different people occupy the two sides of the transition. The platform is a place to say goodbye or ask for help. The train gives Harry a place to meet peers who will matter later.

The BrickHeadz package serves a more compact purpose. The figures pick out recognizable details associated with Harry, Draco and Hagrid, including Hagrid’s pink umbrella. Individual silhouettes and chosen props have to identify the characters in a standardized style. That gives collectors a display option with a different kind of appeal from pieces designed to be taken apart and rearranged. The manufacturer names the characters and distinguishes the set by its number, which is more dependable than relying on a short listing that only says Harry Potter figures.

The three locations also make it easy to compare the sets by the scenes they can stage. A house can hold an encounter among a small group of characters, a common room gathers students in one shared place, and a station gives the characters somewhere to go. That gives a family a concrete way to pick a first build before comparing piece counts or looking for a complete collection.

For viewers, the most reliable use of the whole reveal is to see which parts of the upcoming show LEGO has chosen to interpret. The set pages give concrete information about the miniature builds. HBO supplies the dates and the moving images that will establish the television versions. The strongest details, like the Dursleys’ interior and Gryffindor’s shared space, are already specific enough to make comparisons after the series airs. What the reveal gives audiences now is an organized first look at the rooms, journeys and character designs the new adaptation will put back into circulation.

Sources

LEGO HBO Harry Potter sets revealed! — Brickset, November 25, 2026

New LEGO Harry Potter Sets from Upcoming HBO Original Series Revealed — Jedi News, November 25, 2026

Privet Drive, set 76481 — LEGO U.S., release listed for January 1, 2027

Gryffindor Common Room, set 76482 — LEGO U.S., release listed for January 1, 2027

Hogwarts Express & Platform 9¾, set 76487 — LEGO U.S., release listed for January 1, 2027

Harry, Draco and Hagrid Figures, set 40992 — LEGO U.S., release listed for January 1, 2027

What’s New on HBO Max This December — Warner Bros. Discovery Pressroom, November 20, 2026

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