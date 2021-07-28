Ghostbusters: New Toys for Upcoming Film Confirm Return of Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray

The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrived and it revealed that the film will focus on the family of the late Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). Hasbro released images of toys for the new film. Toys for the new generation of Ghostbusters includes Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Hasbro has released details on their Ghostbusters Plasma Series figures.

They’ve also released toys for the three original Ghostbusters!

Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are back in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it sees our favorite heroes have naturally aged. The 6-inch figures will include Build-A-Ghost pieces that will form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure.