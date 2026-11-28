The November 25 chapter from Ryan North and Gavin Guidry asks how much the Flash should do with information about crimes that haven’t happened.

Wally West can save someone before they realize they need help. In The Flash #39, which DC released November 25, the Justice League wants him to stop using advance knowledge to intervene in crimes that have yet to happen. Wally thinks people are safer because he has been acting on it. The publisher describes the League taking steps to halt the practice and Wally resisting the intervention. That makes this chapter a showdown between heroes who could plausibly agree on the goal and still disagree about what it gives them the right to do.

Writer Ryan North and artist Gavin Guidry are the creative team. DC also credits Guidry with the main cover. In its November 20 preview, AIPT shared advance material for the issue, and Comic Book Club followed with preview pages on November 21. The publisher’s synopsis also signals the introduction of a new villain. It leaves that character’s role open, so a reader can go in knowing why Wally and his colleagues clash while still discovering how the chapter complicates their decision.

What counts as a rescue?

Wally’s argument has a strong starting point. The Flash responds to danger, and speed means he routinely gets there before someone else would. When a rescue hinges on arriving sooner, another minute of warning can make a world of difference. Future knowledge carries that logic farther. If you genuinely know a person will be harmed and can reach them before it happens, it seems less defensible to wait around for the threat to become visible. Wally’s habit of helping as soon as he can gives the story an emotional logic alongside the more unfamiliar mechanics.

The League has a reason to ask questions even if Wally can name people he has helped. Consider two ways to intervene. In one, a hero asks a person to step away from something dangerous. In another, a hero treats someone as responsible for choices they have yet to make. Both could change the future, but they carry different costs if the forecast leaves out a crucial detail. A sensible rule for one kind of action may be wrong for the other. The issue makes that difference concrete by giving people who trust Wally’s everyday judgment a reason to challenge a new application of it.

It also matters that the League is policing a colleague. Wally has spent years working alongside some of these heroes. A team that routinely defers to his judgment could find it difficult to draw a line while a rescue is in progress. A rule about information should also apply on a day the person with that information is harder for the team to trust. North’s setup offers room for those concerns without requiring the heroes to give up their conviction that the immediate rescue matters.

A speed story that has to make room for disagreement

A visual dilemma for Guidry is how to put a fast character in a scene whose key moments depend on people stopping to think. Speed in superhero comics often comes across in what an artist leaves between panels. The Flash can arrive, solve a visible problem and be somewhere else while the rest of the page is still catching up. When another character interrupts that rhythm, a slowed beat can be as expressive as a blur. A courtroom argument would keep everyone in their seats. A Flash comic can illustrate a contested decision as people are trying to carry it out.

The premise also allows a group scene to use each hero’s presence for something besides scale. Wally knows their abilities and can anticipate how they will use them. They know many of his habits, too. That familiarity is an extra variable when no one in the group has conceded the underlying point. Readers can watch for the moment an objection starts to influence how someone acts and for the choice of who raises it. In an ensemble built on trust, the way a person offers a warning can shape whether it gets heard.

DC’s solicitation suggests participation by addressing the reader directly. That phrasing invites readers to ask where they would stand while they wait to see how North and Guidry build the conflict. Some readers may put immediate safety first. Others may want Wally to establish when the information is accurate or whether the proposed intervention can be undone. Those are productive ways into a superhero book that borrows one of the advantages of a mystery. Readers can change their minds when someone supplies information the first version of the story did not include.

Where the issue fits on the shelf

This is the ongoing Flash series that launched in 2023. That detail is useful because DC also publishes Absolute Flash and has used other volume and legacy numbers for related titles. If you use digital or retail search, including both the series year and issue number will take you closer to the listing DC posted. The main cover and an alternate cover may appear as separate inventory items. For the story discussed here, the series and number are the identifiers to match.

The advance material offers a reasonable starting point for someone who missed the lead-up. Comic Book Club’s preview is also a useful reference if a store has filed the issue beneath its legacy numbering. The argument between the Flash and the League is understandable from the setup alone. Readers who want to know how Wally first came to trust the information he is using will get more out of the earlier chapters. There is an advantage to reading the dispute in sequence. You get a chance to form an opinion about when his confidence was justified before you meet the people trying to change his mind.

The new villain described by DC could shift the action in any number of ways. The conflict between Wally and the League has value independent of that reveal. One side sees the human cost of standing by with advance warning. The other sees dangers in making routine use of a power the team is still trying to understand. The November 25 issue gives readers a reason to follow both arguments through the action and then decide whether the next rescue justifies doing things the same way again.

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