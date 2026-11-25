The Image Comics fantasy from Curt Pires, Franklin Jonas and artist Patrick Mulholland is in development with Titmouse and TECC Content.

Titmouse is developing an animated version of Fireborn, the Image Comics fantasy series by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas with art by Patrick Mulholland. Rob Salkowitz first reported the project for Forbes on November 23, and Collier Jennings covered it for Den of Geek the following day. Salkowitz reported that Pires’s TECC Content is co-producing with Titmouse and that Pires and Jonas will executive produce. The project is at the development stage, with a distributor and release calendar still to be announced.

The premise gives the animators an unusually physical problem to solve. Fireborn follows Aaron Hilburg, the son of a billionaire, who merges with a dragon egg and ventures into a hidden magical side of New York City. The comic belongs to Pires’s Lost Fantasy universe. Image’s listing for Fireborn #1 supplies the starting point for readers, while its first paperback collects issues one through four. Both are reference points for the underlying work. They are separate from the plans for the screen adaptation.

What the comic already establishes

The New York setting gives the reader a concrete idea of what changes when the supernatural arrives. People recognize the shape of a tower or a subway entrance, and they know roughly how long it should take someone to get through an ordinary street scene. Applying the scale of a dragon story to a busy city makes those expectations useful. A presence that would be unremarkable in a forest full of strange creatures becomes startling next to a building shaped by the constraints of a city block.

Aaron provides a second point of comparison for that kind of upheaval. His family circumstances give him a reference point for power before he encounters another kind of it. A teenager or adult can understand what it means for somebody to have resources and latitude in ordinary life. The dragon egg gives the comic a way to put him in contact with forces that do not necessarily recognize his usual advantages. The premise invites questions about what he could do before and what he has to figure out under much less familiar circumstances.

Image released the first issue in April 2026. Forbes reported that it sold out and received a second printing. That supports the narrower statement that the book drew enough demand for another printing. No streaming audience can be inferred from it. A local comic shop’s issue customers and the audience for a potential animated series face very different ways of finding a story. Book readers can have an inexpensive entry point through a single issue, while a future screen version would need a clear first episode and a way for people to find it.

Lost Fantasy is part of the publisher’s description of where Fireborn belongs. The existence of a larger setting opens a route for readers who want to look around after trying the first issue. For someone chiefly interested in the adaptation, the collected edition is the more direct way to read several chapters of Aaron’s own story. Familiarity with a fictional universe can make a stray reference more interesting. When a series is introducing the lead for the first time, however, the consequences of his decisions still have to be legible there on the screen.

How animation could change the experience

Mulholland’s pages allow the reader to choose how long to stay with a panel and how much time passes in the space between drawn actions. An animated production makes those choices moment by moment. It determines how quickly a person reacts, whether the audience hears an approaching object before seeing it, and how long the picture stays clear enough for someone to take in an unfamiliar location. That gives Titmouse a storytelling problem beyond reproducing the book’s designs.

The physical size of New York also creates an opportunity for changes in perspective. A scene can start around the height of a person’s eyes, then make a cut that suddenly shows how a street fits into a much larger space. Color can help a viewer keep track of a particular character in the wider shot. Sound can link parts of an action across frames without letting every background detail fight for attention. Those are potential advantages of animation for a story that asks people to follow ordinary motion and outsized magic in the same scene.

Titmouse has worked in animation with different tempos and audiences, including Star Trek: Lower Decks. A studio’s previous credits give people examples of its range. They do not establish the tone or rating of an early project by themselves. The more specific clue in the reporting is that the creators are involved in development and that Forbes described a production interested in translating the comic’s large-scale action and gaming influences. How those elements turn into a script and a visual plan remains an open creative question.

What readers can do with the news

The paperback collecting the first four issues gives newcomers a stable way to try the premise while the animation is taking shape. A print reader can pay particular attention to where the city itself tells part of the story. An establishing drawing might show how people use a location before the page asks them to respond to a threat. That is also the kind of moment worth comparing with an eventual animation preview, when it is possible to see what the adaptation retained and what it has to do with motion and sound.

The next meaningful milestones would be a formal series order or distributor announcement, a named voice cast, or an official look at how the adaptation will move. The November reporting establishes a studio, a creative partnership and the comic they are adapting. That is enough for readers to know what is in development and to find it in print. The biggest unanswered creative question is whether the eventual show lets the city and Aaron’s reasons for moving through it feel as particular as the dragon at the center of the premise.

For a reader curious about the original art, there is a small experiment available even before a trailer exists. Pick a page that covers a change in scale, then imagine which moment would need to hold on screen long enough for a viewer to understand it. A drawing makes it possible to inspect the background whenever the reader likes. A show has to decide when that background demands attention and when it can recede. That decision is part of what will make the screen version worth following in its own right.

Sources

Image Comics Fireborn Being Developed As Animated Series · Rob Salkowitz · Forbes · November 23, 2026

Image Comics’ Next Big TV Swing Is Like Invincible Meets Supernatural · Collier Jennings · Den of Geek · November 24, 2026

Fireborn #1 · Image Comics · April 15, 2026 on sale

Fireborn, Vol. 1 TP · Image Comics · October 28, 2026 on sale

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