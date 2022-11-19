Every ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Episode Listed in Order

Published on November 19th, 2022 | Updated on November 19th, 2022 | By FanFest

From us to you, here are all of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes listed in order. We can’t possibly think of a better Thanksgiving day tradition to start than watching them all from start to finish, the way the Friends gods intended. You’re welcome!

Season 1 – Episode 9

“The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

The gang’s plans for Thanksgiving go awry after they get locked out of Monica and Rachel’s apartment.

Season 2 – Episode 8

“The One With the List”

with help from Chandler and Joey, Ross makes a list of pros and cons to decide whether to be with Julie or Rachel. Meanwhile, Monica gets a job making a dessert with a disgusting synthetic chocolate substitute.

Season 3 – Episode 9

“The One With the Football”

The old sibling rivalry between Monica and Ross resurfaces and postpones Thanksgiving dinner when the gang decides to play a game of “touch” football.

Season 4 – Episode 8

“The One With Chandler in a Box”

Chandler tries to earn Joey’s forgiveness by lying in a wooden box for six hours. Monica accidentally gets ice in her eye and her doctor turns out to be Richard’s son and it’s discovered Rachel exchanges the gifts she received in the past.

Season 5 – Episode 8

“The One With All the Thanksgivings”

The gang remember and share with each other their worst Thanksgivings.

Season 6 – Episode 9

“The One Where Ross Got High”

Ross is forced to reveal the reason why Jack and Judy don’t like Chandler. Rachel tries to make dessert for the gang. Joey and Ross try to get out of Thanksgiving when they are invited to hang out with Janine and her dancer friends.

Season 7 – Episode 8

“The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

It’s Thanksgiving and the friends and Tag are preparing for dinner. Phoebe secretly keeps a dog she is watching for friends who went out of town in her room at Monica and Chandler’s apartment.

Season 8 – Episode 9

“The One With the Rumor”

Monica encounters a high-school friend (guest star Brad Pitt) and invites him to Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Season 9 – Episode 8

“The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”

Rachel’s middle sister (guest star Christina Applegate) shows up at Thanksgiving and causes arguments amongst the gang.

Season 10 – Episode 8

“The One With the Late Thanksgiving”

Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe convince Monica and Chandler to host Thanksgiving, however, the four of them end up arriving at dinner an hour late.

There you have it, a whole day’s worth of Thanksgiving TV binging! Could we BE any more thoughtful?

What’s your favorite Friends moment?

Check out some of the best Friends Thanksgiving moments below:

Throwback Thursday: Favorite ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Moments