E.T.: Drew Barrymore Reveals She’ll Be with Steven Spielberg on Film’s 40th Anniversary

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was Drew Barrymore’s second feature film debut, but she nonetheless managed to steal the show with her performance in Spielberg family classic.

On set, Spielberg was very protective of the young actress, ensuring she wasn’t overworked or treated unfairly, which is understandable when you consider that he’s her godfather. That consideration paid off, with the film becoming a worldwide phenomenon, ensuring that Drew Barrymore would enjoy long-term success as a child actress.

As E.T.’s 40th birthday approaches, her children are now the same age she was when she shot it, therefore a cause for celebration is in order, as she explained in an interview with People Magazine.

“So he’s like, ‘We’re not missing this moment with your kids. I’m like, ‘Okay. You’re right. We can’t. You’re right.’ This is very emotional and full circle. My kids are very close to the age that I was when E.T. came out. Frankie actually is at the age. She is 7, and she will just be turning 8, and Olive is 9. She’ll be turning 10. This is where I’m at, and they love Steven.”

Barrymore discussed her friendship with Spielberg in an interview on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, talking about her family’s relationship with Steven Spielberg:

“They love him, and they love his movies, and they love that he’s so important to me, and really was there to give me energy, and protection, and opportunity, and care the way your family is supposed to. And when that was missing, he really stepped in. Now that I’m a mom and my girls are those ages. It’s so full circle and so meaningful.

When he said we need to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the girls, I cried my eyes out and it’s such a life moment and I’m so proud of where we’re all at. It just feels like such a blessing that everyone is happy, and whole, and healthy right now. This is so cool. This is life. What? How?”

While her acting career appears to be on hold, she is continuing to host The Drew Barrymore Show, an unusual and extremely unique program in which she socializes with her famous pals and discusses weird themes. It was renewed for a second season in March 2021, so we’ll hear more about it soon.

The Spielberg family and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will all be at a special screening of E.T. on April 21 to begin the TCM Classic Film Festival, which should be a great night at the movies.