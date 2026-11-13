Disney Hexed Advance Screenings Give D23 Members an Early Look

Disney animation fans in Florida and Southern California have an early opportunity to see Hexed. D23 has announced Gold Member advance screenings for Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. local time, ahead of the film’s November 25 theatrical opening in the United States. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, November 13, through the link on D23’s official event page.

The screenings are listed for AMC Disney Springs 24 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and AMC Orange 30 in Orange, California. D23 lists admission at $15 plus a $3 processing fee, with a regular popcorn voucher and fountain drink voucher included. The sale time is 10 a.m. Pacific, or noon Central and 1 p.m. Eastern. The event page should be the final reference for membership rules and availability when booking.

D23 announced the screening offer through its official event page, with Laughing Place covering the news on November 11. The event is a membership opportunity, so the booking route matters as much as the venue. Fans should follow the link and terms on the D23 page instead of assuming that a theater’s ordinary listings will provide access. The early showing and the wider theatrical release are separate options for seeing the same film.

A new story with a familiar emotional starting point

Disney’s current description centers on Billie, a teenager who discovers abilities that take her into the magical realm of Hexe. Her cautious mother, Alice, becomes part of the journey, and their adventure involves mysteries within their family. The official film materials identify Hailee Steinfeld as Billie and Rashida Jones as Alice. Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, with Josie Trinidad co-directing.

Those details establish an original adventure rather than a continuation that requires homework. There is no earlier Hexed feature to catch up on before attending. That can be appealing during a busy release season: viewers can arrive ready to meet the characters without needing to remember a previous cliffhanger or understand how several separate stories connect.

The mother-and-daughter setup also gives the fantasy a recognizable point of entry. A parent may interpret caution as care, while a teenager experiences the same rules as restrictions. Sending both characters into an unfamiliar world creates a situation in which their usual roles can be tested. That is an observation about the announced premise, not a claim about how their disagreements are resolved in the finished movie.

Why original animation deserves attention

The distinction between a film’s premise and its finished execution is especially useful here. The premise tells us that Billie and Alice face an unfamiliar world together. The movie must still show what each person notices, what each one misunderstands and how their choices affect the next scene. Those details are where a broad family theme becomes a specific story. Viewers can arrive with curiosity about the relationship without assuming they already know its trajectory simply because they recognize the idea of an overprotective parent or a teenager discovering a new ability.

An original animated feature has a different opening task from a sequel. A returning franchise can begin with an audience that recognizes the setting and knows how its lead character behaves. A new story must establish that relationship from the beginning. Its opening scenes have to teach viewers where they are, what the characters want and why the next event matters, while still moving the adventure forward.

Animation gives filmmakers unusual freedom in meeting that challenge. Shape, movement and color can communicate information before dialogue explains it. A character’s posture may show confidence or hesitation. A background can suggest whether a place feels inviting or overwhelming. A magical setting is most effective when those choices do more than fill the frame with unusual objects; they help viewers understand how it feels to inhabit the world.

Hexed’s premise invites that kind of attention because it crosses from an ordinary environment into a fantastical one. Viewers can look for how the visual language changes across that boundary. Does movement become more exaggerated? Do the characters appear comfortable in one space and uncertain in another? These are useful things to notice without needing advance knowledge of a surprise or an ending.

What the early screenings offer

Seeing a film before its general opening can turn a routine trip into a small fan occasion. An audience gathered through a membership program may share an interest in animation, Disney history or the experience of discovering a new film together. That does not guarantee a particular reaction, and an advance screening is not a review. It does create an opportunity to hear a room respond to jokes, tension and emotional moments at the same time.

For families, the practical value lies in a clearly defined evening. The time, location and included concessions are listed together. That makes it easier to decide whether the event fits a school week, a work schedule or an existing visit to the area. The advance date is close to the wider release, so anyone unable to attend still has an ordinary theatrical option two days later in the United States.

Before purchasing, check whether the membership holder must attend, how many tickets can be booked and what identification the event requires. Those details can matter more than saving a few minutes at checkout. D23’s live terms should settle them. Availability can also change quickly after a sale begins, so a published event announcement should never be read as a guarantee that seats remain open.

A spoiler considerate way to join the conversation

An early audience has a chance to introduce other people to an unfamiliar title. The most helpful first impressions often concern the broad experience: how the pacing feels, whether the humor works for a particular age group, or which aspect of the animation stood out. Describing a major reveal is rarely necessary to explain whether the trip was worthwhile.

That matters especially for an original story. A sequel’s audience may already know the broad shape of its world, but a new feature depends more heavily on discovery. Letting the next viewer encounter that world in the film’s intended order preserves part of the experience. Fans can still have detailed discussions in clearly marked spaces after seeing it.

The immediate dates to remember are November 13 for the D23 ticket sale, November 23 for the two advance screenings and November 25 for the United States theatrical opening. Disney lists Hexed as PG, and families can consult the current content information when choosing a showing. The new screening offer gives members a concrete way to meet Disney’s latest characters early, while the wider release keeps the adventure open to everyone else.

References and reporting credit

Primary announcement D23. D23 Gold Member Advance Screenings of Walt Disney Animation Studios Hexed. Current event page checked November 12 2026.

Reference coverage Laughing Place. Hexed Advance Screenings Set for D23 Gold Members. November 11 2026.

Official film information Disney Movies. Hexed. Current page checked November 12 2026.

Background The Walt Disney Company. Inside Disney Hexed a Mother Daughter Adventure in a World of Witches. October 2026.