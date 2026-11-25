Kenzi Richardson leads the Disney Channel and Disney+ continuation, with Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman back as Claire and Raymond.

Disney has moved Aquamarine: The Series from a pilot to a series order for Disney Channel and Disney+. Angeline Jane Bernabe reported the November 24 announcement for ABC News, citing Disney’s release. Kenzi Richardson will lead the live-action follow-up as Coral. Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman will reprise Claire and Raymond, the parts they played in the 2006 movie, and serve as co-executive producers. Two familiar faces can welcome viewers back, while a teenager who knows a different version of the place gets to introduce it again.

Coral’s story begins with a move to a seaside town and a question about her missing mother. According to Disney’s description, the teenager discovers that her mother is a mermaid and that she has magical abilities of her own. TheWrap’s Tess Patton reported that McDorman’s Raymond is Coral’s father. So the old lifeguard is part of the answer to a new character’s questions. That gives returning viewers a reason to pay attention to someone whose role looked rather different when the first film came out.

What Disney has ordered

Briella Guiza joins the series as Mia, Theodore Dalton plays August, and Annika Reese plays Paige. Richardson already has a Disney Channel lead credit as the title character in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire. The premise here calls for somebody who can establish the rhythms of Coral’s ordinary life quickly. The mystery about her family lands harder if viewers understand what she thinks a normal day at the coast will look like before an encounter with magic changes it. Disney has released the setup and cast details, with episode count and premiere timing still to come.

The June pilot order was an earlier step. A pilot gives a network a way to see how the cast, setting and writing work together on screen, with a series decision still open. Disney’s November announcement moves the project forward with both an established cable destination and Disney+ named. Viewers have where to look when the series arrives. They still have to wait for a date and an announcement about whether episodes will roll out together or on a schedule.

Sarah Watson wrote the pilot, as TheWrap reported. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the 2006 film, directed the pilot and returns as an executive producer. Producer Susan Cartsonis also comes from the original movie. Those are substantive connections behind the camera. Decisions about how a seaside town looks or how much time a scene spends on an awkward conversation can make a continuation feel more closely related to an earlier film than a quick callback in the dialogue. The creative team carries some memory of how the original handled those small choices.

A different way into the beach club

The original Aquamarine opened in U.S. theaters on March 3, 2006. Claire and Hailey, played by Roberts and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, discovered Sara Paxton’s mermaid in a Florida beach club pool after a storm. That setup gave the audience two friends through whom to meet a stranger. Coral’s discovery works in the other direction. A person close to her has an extraordinary history, and learning about it changes how she understands herself. The two premises can share water, sunshine and the feeling of suddenly being out of your depth while asking very different questions.

Disney’s first promotional image practically invites viewers to inspect the room. ABC News credits it to Jackson Davis and Disney and describes a display that combines photographs and newspaper clippings related to the beach club. A framed picture can mean one thing to an adult who remembers the film and something quite different to a teenager encountering it while looking for answers. As a piece of promotion, the image also leaves the new performances and the effects work under wraps. It suggests a setting with a past that the present-day characters can actually touch.

A seaside town can hold a TV mystery in a way that a single spectacular location rarely does. People know one another, buildings change hands, and different families remember the same incident in different ways. Coral can move through a school, a beach club or a familiar stretch of coast and find someone who has a small piece of the history. With serialized screen time available, an early encounter might matter several episodes later even when its immediate explanation seems perfectly ordinary.

The return of Roberts and McDorman raises a useful storytelling question about who gets to explain the past. Claire once knew things adults around her would have found hard to believe. Raymond now has a responsibility to Coral as her father. Each of them can approach the same piece of history with a different view of when it should be shared. Their usefulness to the new story can come from those choices, even for viewers who have never seen either actor in the earlier film.

What is still open

TheWrap described Paxton’s participation as unclear. Coral’s mother is central to Disney’s synopsis, and that fact can stand on its own. Her importance to the story leaves open questions about what viewers will see and when. The same distinction applies to other faces from the film. The studio has explicitly named its two returning stars, and the cast list also identifies four people playing new characters. A preview can cover both groups without assuming everybody associated with the 2006 movie will return.

The film’s 20-year history gives Disney a practical way to reach two audiences. Someone who grew up with the original can recognize Claire and Raymond and still feel the passage of time in their new circumstances. A child meeting Coral first needs enough context to understand why she cares about an old image or why adults answer a question carefully. The older movie can remain an enjoyable companion, and the first episode has the job of making Coral’s concerns clear without assigning homework.

The next real look at the series is likely to tell viewers more than a casting list can about the coastal setting and Richardson’s approach to Coral. A trailer could show how much of the tone comes from open-air adventure or from a teenager listening for what someone avoids saying. For now, the company has ordered a series, named its platforms and established who sits at the center of the story. The familiar names tell us whose past still matters. Coral gets to decide where to look first.

Sources

Emma Roberts to reprise ‘Aquamarine’ role in new TV series inspired by 2006 film · Angeline Jane Bernabe · ABC News · November 24, 2026

‘Aquamarine’ Sequel Series a Go at Disney+, Sara Paxton’s Involvement Remains Unclear · Tess Patton · TheWrap · November 24, 2026

Disney greenlights Aquamarine series with Emma Roberts · UPI · November 24, 2026

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