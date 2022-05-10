Despite Reports & Rumors, Warner Bros is Not Replacing Ezra Miller as The Flash

Due to the continuing legal difficulties surrounding Ezra Miller, who will play Barry Allen in his first solo picture The Flash in June 2023, the DC Extended Universe is in a pickle. Despite having nearly five years to prepare for this movie’s release following its initial date, on-screen, Miller is in significant trouble off-screen.

Miller was previously arrested in Hawaii on two separate occasions: once for alleged stalking at a karaoke bar and again for second-degree assault in Pahoa. Miller’s connection with the franchise appears to be in serious danger, considering these incidents occurred within a month of one another, on top of an occurrence in Iceland in 2020.

Reports have suggested that Warner Bros. is considering replacing Miller as the Flash in the DCEU – and some even claim it could happen as soon as next year’s The Flash. However, if this tough decision needs to be made, a recent update has stated that nothing will change for at least the next couple of years.

Variety’s Adam B. Vary shared that Warner Bros is not considering replacing Ezra Miller as Barry Allen on 2023’s The Flash. The statement was made in response to a recent report claiming that the studio was considering replacing Miller with Dylan O’Brien of Teen Wolf.

“I’m told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai’i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault.”

Warner Bros. Staying with Ezra Miller on The Flash

With more than a year until its release, replacing the central figure of The Flash from a practical standpoint alone would be an almost Herculean task, even if there is time before the movie’s general release. Taking that into account, Warner Bros. does not appear to want to redo the entire film, but there are no indications that Miller’s future will be assured after this film.

After the furor surrounding Miller, Warner Bros. must look at its position with the main actor after they reboot The Flash for more adventures. Even though the Justice League isn’t expected to return in any form for a long time, Miller was recently seen in Peacemaker, indicating that the hero will be an important element of Warner Bros’ future plans.

Regardless of the outcome, it will not be an easy one for the studio or the actor as The Flash approaches its premiere.

The Flash is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 23, 2023.