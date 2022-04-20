FanFest

Fans Flock to Twitter to Call for Ezra Miller’s Firing as The Flash after Miller’s Second Recent Arrest

Ezra Miller has been arrested yet again in Hawaii, just weeks after the most recent transgression involving a DCEU star, according to reports. When cops were called to a house where Miller was reportedly becoming “irate” after being asked to leave, he allegedly threw a chair at a woman’s head, according to authorities.

While the most important question is whether or not Miller will seek assistance for his persistent personal offenses, there’s no way the newly-installed hierarchy at Discovery WarnerMedia merger won’t be concerned about his conduct.

It’s been almost a decade since Miller was cast as the comic book series’ Barry Allen, but The Flash is still not releasing in theaters until next summer. Fans have several concerns about how Warner Bros. will proceed as a result of the new allegations discovered in recent papers obtained by various news organizations.

In Iceland two years ago, and then arrested twice in quick succession a few weeks later, unceremoniously dumping The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum from the most high-profile gig of their young career would not have been conducive to arresting such a steep decline.

Most likely, The Flash will release as planned, with Miller in the lead, but the question of what comes next will be asked sooner rather than later, especially with a new boardroom system at Warner Bros.

Fans are also calling for Miller’s departure, with some continuing the call for Grant Gustin to take over the character on the big-screen. Gustin has played The Flash on the CW’s television show for nearly a decade.

Check out the fan reactions below!

