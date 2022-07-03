Daryl’s The Walking Dead Spinoff Teases the Return of Major Characters

There is a new Walking Dead spinoff coming soon and Norman Reedus says that some characters who have disappeared from the show might show up in it.

Norman Reedus has been teasing which characters from The Walking Dead audiences can expect to show up in the upcoming Daryl spinoff. First introduced back in 2010 in the first season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Reedus’ Daryl Dixon quickly became a fan favorite.

One of the longest-lasting characters on the show is the crossbow-wielding survivor. Alongside Melissa McBride‘s Carol, this character has been around since the show’s eleventh and final season. The second part of this season concluded earlier this year in April. However, a release date for the third and final part has yet to be confirmed.

Even though “The Walking Dead” is coming to an end, there are already a number of spinoff shows in the works. In addition to a Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spinoff, it was confirmed that Daryl and Carol would return in another series, currently untitled.

McBride left the show to spend more time with her family. The spinoff was filmed in Europe, which made it hard for her to be with them. The new show will be about Daryl and it will be lighter in tone than the original.

In a recent interview with Leo Edit, Reedus says that people might see some familiar faces in the new Walking Dead spinoff show. He’s sure that Carol will turn up in the series at some point, but he also says that Daryl could run into characters who have been absent from The Walking Dead for a while. Check out Reedus’ full comment below:

“Sure, there’s gonna be a spinoff, and it’ll be me alone, and I’ll be on this mission, and [Daryl and Carol] will come back together later on down the road, of course; and other characters that have gone missing, I’ll probably run into.”

Many favorite characters have died on the zombie survival drama throughout its 11 seasons. Some people died from walker bites or human enemies, but others just disappeared. With fan-favorite sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) leaving the show in season 9, could Reedus be teasing a reunion between the two at some point in the show?

Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Heath have both left the show. Michonne left to look for Rick after she found out he survived a bridge explosion in season 9. Corey Hawkins‘ Heath has been absent from the show since season 7 for unknown reasons.

Although he doesn’t give any details, Reedus says that Daryl might run into some familiar faces while he is in Europe. This comment will make fans of the show happy. Many viewers would like to see Rick again. He was supposed to star in his own series of spinoff films, but it is currently unknown when that will air.