Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze in the back of the end zone with three seconds left Thursday, giving the Chicago Bears a 39–35 Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Chicago improved to 9–2 and took sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Detroit fell to 8–3. The touchdown was the Bears’ first lead of the day. Getting a chance to throw it required Chicago to stop an offense that had been moving the ball for much of the afternoon.

Detroit had led 35–24 after Jahmyr Gibbs broke a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Jeremy Reisman’s game recap for Pride of Detroit credits Williams with 345 passing yards and two touchdowns, while noting that the Lions generated more than 500 yards themselves. Those numbers tell you more about the game than the closing score can on its own. Chicago scored quickly enough late to keep Detroit under pressure, then forced the Lions to make another series of decisions with the possibility of a comeback very much alive.

Why Chicago had time for the winning drive

The first response mattered because the Bears could have made an excellent drive and still used up too much clock. This one ended on a long scoring pass to Odunze. A quick strike in a two-score game alters both teams’ next possessions. It puts the trailing side within range and sends its defense back to the field with more choices about how to get the ball back. Detroit still had possession and a lead. It had to decide how aggressively to pursue the first downs that might let it finish the afternoon with the ball.

An interception interrupted one opportunity for the Lions to extend the game on their own terms. Then, with the score still in Detroit’s favor, the teams converged on a later fourth down in Chicago territory. The Lions tried to get the necessary yards through Gibbs in the passing game. Chicago linebacker T.J. Edwards brought him down short, a stop highlighted in theScore’s recap. It gave Williams another possession and meant the Bears had a chance to win outright before the Lions could add points or run more time off the clock.

The decision is worth considering from both ends. Detroit had already seen Gibbs break open the field and had more than one way to use him as a runner or receiver. Giving him a chance in space made sense for a team trying to keep possession. The Bears had to defend the line to gain when a quick throw could keep the play away from the strongest part of the rush. A tackle in the middle of that situation is valuable for what it saves as well as what it stops. If the pass turns into a first down, even a few yards can keep the scoreboard and clock in Detroit’s favor.

What Williams and Odunze did with the opportunity

The Bears faced their own fourth down on the ensuing drive. Williams picked up the short yardage on a keeper, giving the offense a new set of downs around the two-minute warning. That conversion changed which plays were available next. Chicago could use a completion that moved the chains or a correctly timed run rather than trying to get everything on the next snap. A facemask penalty helped Chicago advance, and a first-down run by D’Andre Swift kept the drive alive when Detroit still had a chance to defend the end zone from farther away.

That sequence gave Odunze room to decide the game on the final completion. The catch depended on finishing the play near the back boundary with little space beyond it. A throw there gives a receiver a difficult job, but it also puts the ball in a part of the field where defenders have less time to step in front. The quarterback’s placement and the receiver’s control are inseparable at that distance. Watch the ending again with an eye on the boundary, then go back and look at the Bears’ fourth-down conversion. The same drive required the offense to succeed in two very different amounts of space.

For Detroit, losing a game in which the offense was so productive can make the final few plays feel like the only moments worth discussing. There are useful details earlier. The Lions took a lead and repeatedly found ways to keep Chicago playing from behind. Gibbs’s long touchdown suggested that the Bears could still concede a score even when they knew how urgently they needed the ball back. The last quarter is clearer when both sides’ strengths remain visible. Chicago’s win required taking away just enough of what had worked for Detroit before the game turned.

The effect on the NFC North

Both teams entered at 8–2, which made the Thanksgiving result a particularly direct way to change the order at the top of the division. Chicago leaves with a one-game overall advantage over Detroit. Several weeks of football remain. What the result establishes today is who holds first place and how each reached its current record. It doesn’t settle every later tiebreaking possibility, and the most accurate standings description remains the simplest: Chicago first after a win in Detroit.

The Bears will have use for pieces of this game that are less dramatic than Odunze’s winning catch. The offense had to score through stretches when Detroit kept answering, and the defense had to produce a stop after an afternoon in which first downs were hard to take away. It was difficult to find a moment when either unit could safely leave the result to the other. That’s why the ending deserves to be watched as an entire exchange of possessions. The touchdown with three seconds left finishes a sequence that began when Chicago answered an 11-point deficit quickly enough to give everyone another turn.

Detroit had little reason to expect a single possession to decide an afternoon with that much offense. Chicago’s ability to stay close meant it did. In a division game between teams with the same record, the remaining distance between a competitive performance and a win came down to a fourth-down tackle, a quarterback keeping the ball and a receiver finishing a catch in a very narrow strip of turf.

Sources

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Week 12 — NFL Game Center, November 26, 2026

Lions, Bears recap: Late-game blunders sink Detroit on Thanksgiving — Jeremy Reisman, Pride of Detroit, November 26, 2026

Bears storm back to top Lions in Thanksgiving Day thriller — theScore, November 26, 2026

Everything Bears — Chicago Bears, official team clips, November 26, 2026 game clips

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