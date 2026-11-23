Matt Fraction writes two Gotham stories with artists Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan for DC’s November 25 one-shot.

Batman’s regular series has spent months showing the effects of a Gotham organization called the Torus. On Wednesday, November 25, DC gives that group and its leader a 40-page annual. Batman 2026 Annual #1 puts the Minotaur at the center of one story and the Calculator at the center of another. Both are written by Matt Fraction. Brian Ching draws the Minotaur feature, and Jesse Lonergan handles the Calculator story. The split makes the annual a companion to the ongoing comic and a chance to look at two different ways of organizing crime in Gotham.

David Brooke presented DC’s advance pages at AIPT on November 21. DC’s own listing confirms the date, the creative teams, a Teen rating and a U.S. price of $5.99. The publisher sets up a confrontation with a conspiracy that goes back to the beginning of Fraction’s Batman run. It also gives the second story its own subject. The Calculator takes an analytical approach to crime, which makes him more than a second person for Batman to confront across the same set of pages.

Why a Gotham conspiracy gets the annual

A monthly issue that tracks Batman through several active cases can show what an organization does before it stops to explain how it works. It can introduce a name, send one of its people across the hero’s path or let an apparently independent event acquire a new meaning later. DC says the Torus has been shaping Gotham’s criminal activity for months and that the mystery has grown since Batman #1. The annual gives the series a place to spend sustained time on that connection.

That matters because the Minotaur is described as someone who imposes order. A recurring villain can be memorable by making a sudden entrance or leaving a recognizable mark. A person attempting to coordinate other people’s actions presents a separate challenge for a mystery writer. Readers need enough individual pieces to notice that there is a pattern, while the person responsible still has room to surprise them. The release information signals that the annual will spend more time with the connection between the person and the system he leads.

The name Minotaur supplies a visual and structural suggestion before the pages even open. The classical image is a creature at the center of a maze. A Gotham investigation can take a similar form without needing a literal series of corridors. Events can turn out to have common origins. Witnesses may understand their own part without being able to see the whole. Readers who have followed the monthly book can compare what they already know with the new pages. Anybody approaching the annual cold has a simpler question to carry through it. What would make Gotham’s separate criminal interests answer to the same organizer?

Two artists, two views of a pattern

DC credits Ching and Lonergan with both pencils and inks and identifies Lonergan and Adriano Lucas among the color credits. Lunar Distribution also lists Ching as the artist for the main cover. The separate art teams are worth noticing because the two subjects call for different kinds of attention. The Minotaur story has to give an organization and its leader visual identity. The Calculator story can spend more time with the relationship between pieces of information. Drawing those pieces on a page gives the reader an opportunity to notice connections at a pace the artist can control.

Think about what a sequence of panels can communicate about order. The repetition of a shape, a similar framing choice or the same character appearing at the edge of several scenes can tell a reader that a later event has something in common with an earlier one. A different rhythm can make a familiar element feel out of place. Those are options inherent in the format. The advance notice establishes the stories’ subjects and their artists, and the finished issue will provide the evidence for how either team actually uses those options.

The Calculator is a particularly apt second subject for a book concerned with patterns. DC describes his story through an algorithm. From a reader’s perspective, that framing puts the contest partly in the problem of deciding what a set of facts means. Batman is accustomed to treating information as evidence and using it to decide where to go next. A character who also works through information creates a natural parallel. The useful question is what each character thinks the available facts are for, and what either one misses by treating Gotham as a system to be understood.

Where the annual fits on a reading list

The title carries two numbers that are easy to confuse. The annual is numbered #1 and belongs to the Batman series DC identifies by its 2025 start. Its #1 identifies the annual itself. The reference to Batman #1 in the publisher’s description is the opening issue of the ongoing run and identifies where the wider mystery started. Readers looking for the new one-shot at a comic shop can use the full annual title, rather than relying on the number by itself.

A one-shot description also answers a narrower question than “Can I start here?” It tells buyers this is being offered as one separately listed publication. DC explicitly links the main story to earlier events, so someone familiar with the run may recognize more of the clues on a first pass. A reader who wants the entire conspiracy from the start can use the ongoing book as the route in. Someone primarily interested in the Calculator can look at the annual for the separate Fraction and Lonergan story with its own premise.

Comics sometimes use an annual as a large-scale stop between arcs. Here the additional room is useful because the two stories can give the reader distinct kinds of Gotham mystery on the same release day. The shared writer gives the book one point of contact, while the change of artist gives each story its own visual identity. It is a chance to look at a criminal system from the center and then from the perspective of a person who thinks in terms of inputs and results. That makes the November 25 annual a specific piece of the ongoing Batman run, with enough of a separate identity to know why DC is giving it its own cover and listing.

Sources

Batman 2026 Annual (2026-) #1 — DC, Undated listing, checked November 23, 2026

DC Preview: Batman 2026 Annual #1 — AIPT, David Brooke, November 21, 2026

Batman 2026 Annual #1 (One Shot) Cvr A Brian Ching — Lunar Distribution, Undated listing, checked November 23, 2026

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