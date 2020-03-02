Bachelorette: ABC Announces New Star

This morning, ABC delivered a surprise: Clare Crawley, 38, is the new Bachelorette.

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

Clare is well known to longtime fans of the franchise: She first appeared in season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014, where she was dumped by Juan Pablo in the finale. The next year, Clare appeared in the series premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, and let’s not forget that racoon conversation!

An off-screen romance grew with Canadian contestant Benoit Beausejour-Savard and they were engaged on the World Tells All reunion special.

The couple split two months later, leaving Clare once again eligible to find a husband on national television.

At 38 years old, Clare is the oldest Bachelorette in the show’s 17-year history. Fans have been calling for an older cast after this season of the Bachelor’s cast appeared to be too immature to handle true romance.

