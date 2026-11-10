PLAVE’s animated presentation begins with five real performers. A new November 14 interview with The Hollywood Reporter brings the group’s songwriting, choreography and live production into focus as its world-tour schedule reaches California. The immediate development is the interview and its account of the...
PLAVE’s animated presentation begins with five real performers. A new November 14 interview with The Hollywood Reporter brings the group’s songwriting, choreography and live production into focus as its world-tour schedule reaches California. The immediate development is the interview and its account of the current Hyperdrive era, with earlier technical documentation supplying a detailed history of how an animated group can perform for audiences...
Michael Jordan’s trip into the animated world of Bugs Bunny is becoming the starting point for another screen project. Space Jam: Beyond the Jam premieres Sunday, November 15, on Jordan Brand’s YouTube channel, with six installments exploring the film and its continuing influence. New reporting on November 13 places that release inside a broader change: the channel’s repositioning as Jordan TV.
The Hollywood Reporter’s...