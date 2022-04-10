Arrow: Katie Cassidy Wants to Return as Black Canary

After eight successful runs, Arrow came to a close in early 2020, but the stars are still interested in reprising their roles as their respective superheroes for another adventure. After Stephen Amell stated once again that he would return to the DC universe in a heartbeat, his co-star Katie Cassidy has joined him.

In a chat with ComicBookMovie, Cassidy said that fans may take some solace in the fact that Black Siren/Black Canary’s fate is not permanent, and there is hope for us to see her in future Arrowverse series, just like David Ramsey’s John Diggle.

Yeah, it’s not to say she’s gone. I’d happily go on any of the other shows. I love those people. They’re my family. I have so much gratitude. But at some point… it’s why they say good things don’t last forever. You grow and evolve and move on. It’s so amazing when I run into these people I consider my family at conventions. It almost feels like how the cast of Friends probably felt. That’s how tight we were. I miss them and love them, but they’re all killing it too. I’m glad for them, but this is life. We’re just figuring it out.

Cassidy was supposed to reprise her role as Laurel Lance/Black Canary in the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries. The CW even developed a backdoor pilot for the series, titled season eight’s penultimate episode, but the show was ultimately canceled owing to unknown reasons. When asked if she had any regrets about the show’s cancellation, Cassidy addressed it:

No. I say this in the most respectful, kind, realistic way… we really, really milked that cow. Like, c’mon. I love learning and I love acting, but also, I started in features and I’m stepping back into [them.] I’m directing this movie with Marina Studios that I’m also producing called Daddy Issues. I’m writing and tapping into this creative side of me that I’ve never had time to because I’ve been acting. I’ve loved acting my whole life, but I want to grow.

Katie Cassidy recently starred in Grant S. Johnson’s Agent Game, a spy action film in which she plays an agent named Miller and is part of an ensemble that includes Dermot Mulroney, Jason Isaacs, and Mel Gibson.