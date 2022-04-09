Arrow: Star Stephen Amell is Wanting to Return as Oliver Queen on HBO Max

It’s been nearly two years since we’ve seen Stephen Amell as the green-hooded vigilante of Star City on The CW’s Arrow, which kicked off the current big Arrowverse. It has been more than two years since the conclusion of the eighth and final season of Arrow, but Stephen Amell has again expressed an interest in reprising his

With Heels, a new Starz drama series in which he stars as the lead, Amell has returned to his wrestling roots, but it appears that the actor himself would enjoy donning the green suit and pulling out the bow once again to combat crime in the live-action DC universe. In fact, according to Den of Geek, which recently talked to him about a potential return, here’s what Amell really feels about the role.

“What means a great deal to me is we did get to control the ending. That happens so rarely. To have that conversation with Greg Berlanti during the sixth season, and to decide that seven and then a truncated version of the eighth season would wrap up the story, it’s just such a blessing, because we got to do it the right way. We got to say goodbye to people in the right way. In my opinion, the way it should end for any superhero without superpowers is in the ground. Although I think Oliver just turned into energy. So you know, never say never.”

When specifically asked whether he would return to the franchise if The CW offered him another opportunity, Amell responded:

“Oh, sure. I owe so much to the people of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. Television. I love the character so much and only love it more now that it’s coming up on two years since we wrapped the show… But having a little space now, I saw that I miss it. I do look back very, very, very fondly on it… Listen, I’m the namesake. So if I can ever be of any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape, or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that’d be really cool.”

It’s quite possible that HBO Max is the target here, and Warner Bros. has already indicated an interest in bringing most of its superhero lineup to HBO Max to compete with Disney Plus. Stephen Amell’s popularity as Oliver Queen might persuade the powers that be to bring him back at some point in the future.

Furthermore, James Gunn’s Peacemaker has already mentioned Green Arrow, so an alternative version of Amell’s Oliver Queen and Christopher Smith co-existing in this timeline wouldn’t be too farfetched now, would it?