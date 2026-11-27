Bonfire Studios’ team PvP game is available on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Here’s what changes after November 29.

Bonfire Studios opened Arkheron Early Access on November 27 for Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with cross-platform play and a free opening weekend through November 29. The developer’s launch guidance says the Friend Pass download gives players access to Ascension, Spires and custom games during the opening offer. The standard edition costs $24.99 in the United States, with local pricing elsewhere. This is a staged release while the game is in development. Xbox describes its version as Game Preview.

The immediate question for a group is which download to pick. A player who wants to sample the game during its free weekend can start with the Friend Pass for their platform. Bonfire says the opening event allows those players to join on their own or with friends. After the public weekend, its ordinary pass rules ask a free player who wants to join Ascension or Spires to party with a game owner, outside specific promotions. Keeping the two sets of rules separate should save groups a round of confusion when they return after Sunday.

Arkheron Xbox Gamescom Trailer. Video by Arkheron.

How the launch offer works

The opening weekend runs Friday through Sunday. It is designed to let a group discover whether it enjoys the teamwork without asking each member to purchase access first. Bonfire announced the date earlier and explained the pricing and pass rules in November. The studio’s Steam announcements say Early Access begins at 7 a.m. Pacific on Friday. An early access opening is a concrete milestone, even if the make-up of the game will continue to change before its eventual 1.0 release.

The ordinary Friend Pass still offers a tutorial and training. When a friend owns the game, Bonfire says free players can party up for Ascension or Spires. Those players can try the modes without everyone having to make the same purchase. Friends should still consult the current pass description for any limitations or changes after the opening days. The launch weekend is unusually open, so a group’s experience on Friday cannot settle which party arrangements will be possible on a later date.

The studio adds another short window for select Partner Servers from November 30 through December 6. Bonfire’s updated instructions say you must represent a participating server in the game to activate the extension. Simply joining its Discord is insufficient. If you plan around the offer, verify that the server is participating and follow the developer’s directions. Someone who knows they will play with a regular host can instead use the normal Friend Pass arrangement. Both routes get people into matches, but they depend on different kinds of access.

What your group can test over the weekend

The publisher’s game materials present Ascension as the large-format mode and Spires as the smaller team arena. The numbers give a group a basic choice about what it wants to learn. A 45-player format puts a premium on how well a trio responds to several teams in the same space. The three-versus-three arena gives players a tighter contest and a clearer view of what each person contributed to an exchange. Someone learning how the abilities feel may want to experience both kinds of pressure before deciding what they like.

Arkheron’s design also ties tools and abilities to items players use in play. The published gameplay overview shows why a group benefits from discussing what each member can do before committing to an encounter. A player drawn to a certain loadout can see how it feels when teammates switch roles or when a different set changes how an ability comes into play. The early access format is especially suited to that kind of trial if players are willing to treat a first session as a chance to find a comfortable role.

Arkheron gameplay. Credit: Bonfire Studios.

Cross-platform play is one reason the offer is useful. A trio with friends on different supported systems can investigate the game without deciding that everyone needs to use the same device. Before a session, check that each person has the correct edition and can complete the tutorial. A group that knows how to form a party can spend its first hour trying modes instead of finding out at the last minute that someone downloaded the wrong client.

Where to check after Sunday

The Steam listing is the starting point for PC players. Xbox’s store labels the build Game Preview and warns that it is a work in progress. Bonfire’s site is the best place to compare the current base-game and Friend Pass options across platforms. The November pricing announcement also says Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to the full game for the first three months of Game Preview. A subscriber considering a purchase should check that entitlement against their own account and current plan.

Buying the standard edition makes most sense to consider in light of what a group actually learned during the opening days. If someone mostly wants to play when an owning friend is present, the ongoing pass may cover that use. Someone who expects to organize matches independently has a different reason to look at the paid edition. Make that distinction before reading promotional details about a cosmetic pack or a limited-time event.

The confirmed sequence is the useful part to keep handy. The early access build opens November 27 on the three named systems, everyone can sample it through the opening weekend, and the regular access rules and participating-server offer take over afterward. A group that understands those dates can judge how Arkheron plays without making its purchase plans depend on an assumption about what the word free covers.

A first group session can also be useful if everyone agrees what to judge. Someone who likes learning through practice can pay attention to how clearly the tutorial explains what happens when an item changes hands or a fight moves across a floor. A group coming from another competitive game may care more about how quickly people can get back into a match after one ends. Both are questions a free weekend can help answer at the level of the current build. Early access also means balance, queues and available features can change. A good experience with three people on launch weekend is evidence about that session. The long-term decision becomes easier once the group has tried playing under the access arrangement it expects to use most.

Featured key art by Bonfire Studios.

Original Sources

Related