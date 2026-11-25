The making-of documentary streams December 11. The filmed eternal sunshine tour performance follows December 12.

Peacock is splitting Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine tour into two December releases. The service said on November 24 that the eternal sunshine diaries: the making of the tour will arrive Friday, December 11, 2026, followed by the eternal sunshine tour concert special on Saturday, December 12. The first project follows the work of putting the tour together. The second records the show as a performance. The consecutive dates give fans two distinct ways to spend time with a tour that ran from June through September.

Grande first teased the filmed project on November 23. Tess Patton reported the initial Peacock news for TheWrap that day, before Christopher Rosa’s Peacock article identified both releases and their order. The split is the development that changes what viewers should put on their calendars. December 11 is for the documentary. December 12 is the date for people primarily looking to hear and see the concert. Peacock has given the two films closely related titles, which makes it worth knowing what each one actually contains.

The work before the concert

A documentary about putting a tour together can show a rehearsal in a way a concert film never needs to. In rehearsal, someone can stop a sequence and explain why a move has to happen a beat earlier. A performance camera follows the decision after it has been made. Looking at the work first may make it easier to notice practical choices in the finished show, even when the audience has never seen the stage in person. Peacock’s description establishes the focus on how the tour was made, leaving the filmmakers’ specific selection of scenes to be discovered on release.

Grande’s stage show spanned the material from eternal sunshine and earlier hits. That creates a useful question for a film about rehearsals: How does a set move between songs originally made several years apart? A sequence that sounds natural in a room can depend on arrangement, pacing and where the singer needs time between demanding passages. A concert documentary has room to isolate a transition the live audience might experience as a continuous stretch of music. The details can matter to viewers interested in how artists turn a familiar recording into a number designed for a large space.

Lighting and choreography pose related problems. A performer in front of thousands of people has to think about what can be read from the back of the venue, while a film can look in tight enough to notice where a hand moves or where someone standing next to the singer takes over a small part of the action. That difference is part of the appeal of seeing two treatments of the same material. The making-of has room to show the choices that let a concert read across a room. The performance film gets to choose when a home viewer should see the whole picture and when a close view can do more.

What the concert has to carry on its own

Peacock’s coverage cites songs from Grande’s seventh studio album and mentions older material in the tour set, including “One Last Time,” “Break Free” and “Rain on Me.” That is context for the tour’s range, not a final chapter list for the film. Viewers looking for the track order, the exact running time or a favorite live arrangement should use the released special as the source. A performance can be edited for a screen even when the songs are drawn from the same show audiences saw on tour.

The special can also work for someone who is familiar with individual songs but never followed the tour. Recorded albums invite a listener to move easily between tracks, and on-demand playback makes it possible to abandon a song before it changes direction. In a filmed performance, the order and space between numbers can become part of what lasts. Even a short pause while the camera changes position gives the audience time to register a visual or musical choice that disappears when a song is played on its own.

There is also an access story here. A tour is a set of dates at particular venues. Attending can require travel, time away from work or school, and tickets that may be hard to secure. A streaming special gives a large part of the audience a version of the performance without requiring those arrangements. It does not try to reproduce every part of being in a crowd, but camera angles and recorded sound can make details visible or audible to someone who had a distant seat. Those differences give a returning concertgoer a reason to watch alongside a first-time viewer.

Picking a night to watch

Watching the documentary Friday and the special Saturday gives a viewer the order Peacock chose. A fan who wants to preserve the surprise of a stage visual could watch the concert first after both releases are available, then return to see how it was constructed. Both routes lead to a different way of hearing a familiar live song. The first emphasizes preparation. The second makes it possible to discover which details mattered before learning how anybody got them right.

The film announcement also gives the tour a different afterlife from a collection of clips. A phone video is valuable for preserving what somebody in one seat saw. A professionally filmed performance can take a broader view of the stage and help a home audience understand how the audience, musicians and movement around the singer relate to an entire number. Companion footage then lets the people making those choices explain the labor that a polished presentation is designed to conceal.

For now, the fixed details come from Peacock. The making-of premieres on December 11 and the concert premieres December 12. A viewer who wants only the live show needs the second date. Watching both provides the chance to notice a moment twice, once as something a team had to work out and again as something an audience was meant to feel without seeing the work behind it.

That sequencing is already one editorial choice worth noticing. It treats the material about rehearsals as a work with its own title and release date. It can spend time with an unfinished arrangement or a change in staging without having to interrupt the concert for viewers who want to hear the next song. The performance can keep the continuity that makes a staged show different from a playlist.

Sources

Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine tour Special & Documentary: Details · Christopher Rosa · Peacock · November 24, 2026

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour Movie Heads to Peacock · Tess Patton · TheWrap · November 23, 2026

Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour Concert Movie and Making-of Documentary to Stream on Peacock in December · Variety · November 24, 2026

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