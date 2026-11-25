Rovio’s new spider has a web-based move, a dedicated feather requirement and a charity event that runs through December 17.

Angry Birds 2 has added Fuzzy, a small spider with a web that lets players pull parts of a level together after launch. Rovio announced his arrival on November 24 alongside an in-game event with the ASPCA that runs through December 17. The publisher says community milestones can add up to a $20,000 donation. The character also has its own unlock requirements and a separate promotion schedule. Those are three different pieces of the update, with one tied to an animal-welfare campaign and the others tied to how the character plays.

Rovio’s character guide says players need to complete world-map level eight and collect 24,000 Fuzzy Feathers. Fuzzy starts at level 15 once unlocked. The ASPCA confirmed the partnership on November 24, and PocketGamer.biz reported on the tie between the character’s arrival, the charity campaign and The Angry Birds Movie 3. Rovio’s own guide is the better place to check the game mechanics, especially when a character that looks familiar from the movie has a different job in a level.

A move that is still in progress after launch

The new ability starts the same way as an ordinary Angry Birds 2 shot. A player chooses a direction and sends a character off the slingshot. Fuzzy can attach a web to a structure or to the terrain as he flies. Tapping while he is still in the air makes him pull on what the web caught. A tower or loose object can move even when his body is headed somewhere else. Rovio says the character can instead gain another point of attachment on collision and draw the two objects together.

That distinction matters because it changes what counts as a useful target. A player looking only for the weakest-looking part of the tower may overlook something solid that would give the web a better hold. A small object that seems to be in the way might do some work if the character can make it swing or fall toward the tower. The second input during flight gives players a timing question on top of the usual decision about where to point the slingshot.

A good way to learn the difference is to watch the movement of one object after a shot. If the web takes hold and the target moves in a direction that helps the rest of the level come apart, the player has learned something useful even when the whole setup does not fall. The collision option is a different experiment because the result depends on both points selected by the trajectory. As a game-design change, that gives a returning player a reason to look again at structures that would once have suggested a single obvious angle.

Rovio’s in-game introduction places the spider with a group of young birds met by Red and Silver. The company’s own description distinguishes that setup from the screen character’s role as Red’s pet. It is a small example of an adaptation happening in both directions. A movie can introduce a creature through behavior and timing inside a scene. A game then has to give the audience a reason to choose the character and make a decision with him. The web supplies a purpose that can make sense even to a player unfamiliar with the film.

Which dates matter

The ASPCA event is scheduled from November 24 through December 17. Rovio describes shared milestones, with the combined progress of players leading toward a donation of up to $20,000. The amount is a community goal announced by the partners. Counting an individual feather as a fixed cash contribution would go beyond the published description. For a household following the event, the company directs players to its event page for progress and current details.

The character promotion runs longer. Rovio’s Flock Forward guide says Fuzzy has a fourfold power boost from November 24 through January 31, 2027. During that promotion, Rainbow Feathers do not count toward the Fuzzy Feather unlock requirement. The official guide lists in-game opportunities to earn the required feathers, including an initial Feathermania window from November 24 to 26. That short early window, the December charity end date and the January boost deadline describe separate things.

The different dates also shape what a new player can reasonably expect. Someone already past world-map level eight can check which modes offer Fuzzy Feathers. Someone opening the game for the first time has to get through the earlier levels first. A reader interested only in whether the campaign reached its fundraising target should follow the public project updates. The power bonus can continue after the campaign window ends without saying anything about how much money the event ultimately raised.

A crossover built around a familiar problem

Crossover characters in games often have to work for two groups at once. For a fan of the movie, the appeal can be recognizing a new face in a different setting. For someone who opens the game every day, the more immediate question is whether the character helps solve a difficult structure in an interesting way. Fuzzy’s use of surfaces and attachment points gives him an answer that belongs to the game. The campaign then gives players a reason to try out that answer at roughly the same time.

A household playing together can look for one more thing. An adult who has learned to aim for a tower’s base might choose the same starting angle out of habit. A child might see a loose object above it and wonder whether the web could bring it down. A level with several workable solutions can reward both observations. The opportunity to compare those shots is where the design has the strongest chance to stick after the promotion has moved on.

The confirmed starting point remains the November 24 update. Fuzzy has his own feather requirement, the ASPCA campaign is open through December 17, and the temporary power boost runs into January. The practical question for regular players is how quickly they can recognize a useful anchor point. For everyone else, the event demonstrates how a small addition to a familiar set of controls can give players a different way to see a level.

Sources

A Fuzzy New Friend Joins Angry Birds 2! · Rovio · November 24, 2026

Flock Forward 14: Fuzzy the Protective Trickster Joins the Flock! · Angry Birds · November 24, 2026

Rovio Entertainment, the Team Behind Angry Birds, Partners With the ASPCA To Make a Difference for Animals · ASPCA · November 24, 2026

Angry Birds 2 promotes The Angry Birds Movie 3 with in-game character and ASPCA charity campaign · Aaron Astle · PocketGamer.biz · November 24, 2026

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