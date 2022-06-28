Amber Heard to Sell Expensive Gift from Elon Musk to Pay Johnny Depp after Trial

Amber Heard will have to sell a gift she once received from Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp after she lost their defamation trial.

Heard used to be in a relationship with the founder of Tesla and Space X. This means that she has received many gifts from him.

According to Marca, one of the gifts was a Tesla Model X car. This electric car can go 628km on a single charge and it has 1,200 horsepower. Even though it is a big car, it can do 0 to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250km/h.

There has been some controversy about whether she bought the car herself or if it was a gift from Musk. The car is fully equipped and is worth around 130,000 US dollars.

The judge in the defamation trial between Depp and Heard ruled that a 2018 Washington Post editorial that Heard penned did slander Depp.

The jurors unanimously decided that Depp was not abusive to Heard during their 15-month marriage. The decision came after a seven-week trial that featured dozens of witnesses and experts who weighed in on the matter.

Depp was awarded 15 million dollars but that was later reduced to 10.35 million dollars because of a limit to punitive damages under state law.

Heard won one count of her countersuit. In it, she demanded $100million and argued that she was defamed by a Depp press agent. The agent called her allegations “an abuse hoax” aimed at capitalizing on the Me Too movement. Heard was awarded $2million.