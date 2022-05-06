Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Issue Public Statements Following Heard’s Explosive Courtroom Testimony

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation for an op-ed published in the Washington Post in which she discussed surviving domestic abuse.

Following Amber Heard’s dramatic testimony on Thursday, in which she claimed Depp, 58, sexually assaulted her with a bottle and recounted the abuse she had suffered at the hands of the actor, both camps issued statements.

“As Mr. Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination,” a spokesperson for Depp told PEOPLE.

“While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” Depp’s spokesperson continues. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”

The statement concludes, “The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.

In response, a spokesperson for Heard told PEOPLE, “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor.”

“They boast that Mr. Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct,” the spokesperson continues.

“If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the ‘monster away for good,’ ” Heard’s spokesperson says, adding that one of Heard’s “disappointments” is the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s “inability to distinguish fact from fiction — a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team.”

“That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced,” says Heard’s spokesperson. “Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers.”

“Mr. Depp’s behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage,” the spokesperson concludes. “Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation. He claims her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post damaged his reputation and curtailed his career prospects, even though she did not name him by name in the piece. He has stated that following Heard’s allegations against him, he lost everything.

The pair got engaged in 2015, but they divorced in May 2016 after Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against Depp, claiming he had assaulted her. Depp denied the allegations, and the divorce was resolved out of court in August 2016.

Johnny Depp, who has previously declared under oath that he has never assaulted or abused Heard or any other woman, is fighting to clear his name in a televised trial that is being streamed live via numerous outlets.

Heard told the jury on Wednesday, “I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.